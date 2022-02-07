Everything in Warzone Pacific Season 2: Release date, map changes, new vehicles

The Warzone Pacific Season 2 update is finally just days away and we’ve got an early breakdown of everything on the way. From new Caldera map changes to unique vehicles and weapons, here’s what you need to know about the next major patch.

10 weeks since Warzone’s jump to the Pacific and Season 1 is now drawing to a close. With delays making this one of the longest seasons to date, the popular Call of Duty battle royale is finally set to shake things up in February.

The highly-anticipated Season 2 update is locked in and appears to be bringing more new content than usual. From map changes on the divisive Caldera to devastating new vehicles and plenty more in-between, there’s a ton to get familiar with.

So before the big patch arrives, get ahead of the curve with our early rundown of everything there is to know about the Warzone Pacific Season 2 update.

Warzone Pacific Season 2: Release date & download size

Warzone Pacific Season 2 is set to launch on Monday, February 14. There’s currently no telling what time the update may go live, however.

We’ll keep you posted here with an exact Season 2 release time as further details emerge.

🚨 Call of Duty®: Vanguard Update 01.012.000 (PS4 : 01.12) Added To Database. 🟪 Season Two 🟪 ⬛ New Download Size :

⬜ US : 47.285 GB 🟥 Big Update Size ! (i think more than 10 gb) 🟦 #Vanguard #CallOfDuty pic.twitter.com/t7JHPBZCrY — Playstation Game Size 2 (@SizePlaystation) February 6, 2022

An exact file size for the Season 2 patch hasn’t yet been revealed. Though the full Warzone app is reportedly shifting to a 47.285GB download on PlayStation 4. As a result, it’s expected the new update will come in at over 10GB in total.

Warzone Pacific Season 2: Caldera map changes

Specifics haven’t yet been confirmed, but we do know for certain that Caldera is changing in Warzone Season 2. Outside of various leaks, an in-game bug accidentally let slip some upcoming tweaks on the sunny BR map.

With the minimap showcasing a different outline to what the player was seeing in front of them, Raven Software quickly cleared the air to prevent more confusion.

“Maybe the map knows about a change coming to this area in Season 2?” the devs teased. Days later, prominent CoD insider ‘TheGhostOfHope’ indicated this area could become a new “major POI called Factory.”

For now, there’s no telling if this is the only Caldera change on the way. We could see a number of locations hit with smaller changes or we may even see a huge shift to the center of the map after weeks of complaints.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any further teasers in the leadup to Warzone Pacific Season 2.

Warzone Pacific Season 2: New vehicles & gameplay mechanics

“Fresh off the assembly line” comes a brand new “fleet of Bombers” in Warzone Season 2, according to early leaks. These powerful vehicles look set to shake up the very foundation of Warzone.

From day one, Buy Stations have always remained in fixed locations. In Season 2, however, that appears to be changing. These new Bombers can supposedly destroy not just Buy Stations, but even Loadout Drops as well.

To counter these vehicles, players will reportedly have access to new ‘Portable Buy Stations.’ It’s unclear how these will function, but rest assured, if Bombers take out every fixed Buy Station on Caldera, your team will still be able to set one up with this deployable feature.

Moreover, a few bonus additions like an Advanced Gas Mask and Redeploy Balloon are also set to arrive in Season 2. We’ll be sure to update you here with full descriptions as they’re confirmed.

Warzone Pacific Season 2: Armored Convoy event

Leaked alongside the Bombers was a brand new event on the way to Warzone in Season 2. Similar to previous limited-time features, Armored Convoys will seemingly be placed throughout Caldera.

If players ambush these vehicles, managing to avoid the deadly Nebula-5 gas they emit, teams will be rewarded with “valuable equipment and weapons.”

There’s no telling for certain if this event will be live at the start of Season 2, or if we’ll see it feature in a few weeks.

Warzone Pacific Season 2: New weapons

As with every new seasonal update, Season 2 is expected to bring some extra firepower. This time around, three unique weapons are reportedly on track to arrive in Warzone.

No specific details have been dug up just yet, but cover art is usually a good indication of what to expect. Based on the leaked Season 2 artwork, it appears a new Shotgun, Sniper, and perhaps an Assault Rifle might be on the way.

That’s all we know about the Warzone Pacific Season 2 patch for the time being. As the update draws close, however, expect to see plenty of new announcements.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest right here.