Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update: Rebirth Reinforced, Welgun nerfs, new SMG, patch notes

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded patch notes have arrived and the game is seeing serious change. From a revamped Rebirth Island: Reinforced map and Armaguerra 43 to Welgun nerfs and QOL changes, here’s everything in the new update.

While we already had a sneak peek at many of the tweaks coming in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, we’re now finally getting the full patch notes.

With Rebirth Island: Reinforced sneak peeks and a huge array of quality-of-life updates announced, the update is full of content. Now that the patch has officially gone live, Raven Software have shared previously unknown details.

Advertisement

Among the new information, the most interesting details surround weapon balancing. While melee weapons, marksman rifles, and shotguns are being buffed, meta guns and attachments like the Welgun and Hollow Point are being nerfed.

Warzone Season 2 reloaded patch nerfs Welgun & Hollow Point

It’s no secret that the Welgun has remained a dominant gun in Warzone. That may change after the new update, though, as the SMG has been nerfed on multiple fronts.

The base Welgun’s firing rate was decreased by 2.2% and its recoil was “increased slightly.” Further, its popular 320mm SA Shrouded barrel’s recoil control was nerfed by 21% and its Gorenko 40-round mags received damage and recoil nerfs.

Advertisement

Read more: 8 things Warzone 2 needs to get Call of Duty BR back on top

Another change that should impact all SMGs to Hollow Point, as the attachment received a 20% nerf to damage range. Additionally, Vanguard shotguns got a 10% damage buff and “most” melee weapons now deal a critical hit on their second consecutive strike.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: Full patch notes

GENERAL

Private Matches

Rebirth Resurgence

A variety of fixes and adjustments have been made to better simulate the experience found in Public Matches.

Rebirth Mini Royale

This mode has been disabled.

Vanguard Weapons now have inspect animations.

GAMEPLAY

New

Deployable Buy Station

Added as Legendary ground loot, the Deployable Buy Station is a Field Upgrade that, once the marker is deployed, will call in a Buy Station to the location.

The Deployable Buy Station has the same inventory as the normal Buy Station.

The Deployable Buy Station will show up on the Tac Map with its own unique icon.

Adjustments

Gas Mask

Players will now be able to drop their Gas Mask, whether to give to a squad mate or out of choice, through the drop down inventory menu.

Armor Satchels

Players can collect the Armor Plates within ground loot Armor Satchels, even if they are currently equipped with an Armor Satchel.

Armor Satchels now show how many Armor Plates they contain in their loot card.

Recovery

While downed, Players will be able to control the state they will be self-revived into to allow for being in a prone or crouched state.

Contracts

In-world Contracts have been rotated at an angle to make them easier to find and ping.

Contracts will show on the Tac Map, even when an existing Contract is in progress, to better enable forward tactical planning.

Rebalanced the distribution of Contracts in Battle Royale and Plunder modes to better favor Bounties.

“Most Wanted” has been removed from the selection pool of “Top Secret”.

Smoke Grenades

Improvements have been made to better distinguish the visual differences between Loadout Drop Markers, the new Deployable Buy Station Markers, and Smoke Grenades, when viewed in-world.

Parachutes

Players can now cut their parachutes at any point before their feet touch the ground.

An adjustment has been made to slightly increase the height required for being able to deploy a parachute in order to reduce false positives of the parachute opening when jumping at an angled, low height.

Note; an additional bug fix is in development to fix certain Operator parachute behavior currently being inconsistent.

Heavy Weapon Drop Public Event

Heavy Weapon Drops have had their default loot vastly improved, and now include a guaranteed UAV, and a guaranteed Legendary loot item.

Fire Sale Public Event

The Buy Station Fire Sale discount has been decreased from 80% to 50% for UAV’s.

Commendations

The Commendations page will now show unearned Commendations to better help players collect them all.

EVENTS

Rebirth Reinforced

Rebirth Community Challenges

All Operators will need to work together to complete four Community Challenges which will each unlock new gameplay elements and provide massive amounts of Player XP:

Operators must get a combined 20 billion kills on Rebirth Island to unlock the Weapon Trade Station and earn 25k XP.

Operators must trade a combined 190 Million Weapons to the Weapon Trade Station to unlock the Communications Towers and earn 50k XP.

Operators must secure a combined 130 Million Payloads on Rebirth Island to unlock the Armored Truck Deployment Public Event and earn 75k XP.

Operators must gather a combined $40 Trillion in Blood Money on Rebirth Island to unlock the Golden Vault Mystery and earn 100k XP.

Participation Challenges

We also have four Participation Challenges!

Wipe 3 enemies in Resurgence Solos on Rebirth Island.

Trade 30 Legendary Weapons to the Weapon Trade Station on Rebirth Island.

Push or halt the Payload for a total of 20 minutes on Rebirth Island.

Gather $5 Million in Blood Money on Rebirth Island.

Rewards

Seven cosmetic rewards will be available with this event.

Each Participation Challenge will have its own unique reward.

Winning 25 Resurgence matches will unlock another reward.

There are also 2 mystery rewards to unlock by deciphering secrets on the island…

MODES

New Modes

Rebirth Payload

A 12 vs. 12, fast-paced & simplified variant of the Limited-Time Mode with one Payload to push or halt.

Rebirth Blood Money

It’s time for Plunder fans to drop in to Rebirth Island for a hectic version of a fan favorite mode.

Rebirth Resurgence Solos

Tired of carrying all your friends to victory in other Resurgence modes? Now you can drop in solo!

In Resurgence Solos, you start the match with a free Redeploy. On death, this Redeploy will be used up and will require you to stay alive for a short time period to earn another one.

Mode Adjustments

Advertisement

New Public Events (Rebirth Island – All Modes)

Armored Truck Deployment

Rebirth Reinforced introduces the “Armored Truck Deployment” event that drops lethal vehicles into the Warzone.

Vanguard Events

Rebirth now also supports the Vanguard Public Events such as Weapon Drop, Cash Drop, and Restock.

Juggernaut Armor Drops These drops will be very rare so don’t miss out on capturing them!



Rebirth Resurgence

Following feedback from the community, all Players drop with the same Weapon on spawn & respawn and the Weapon will change with each circle.

Players will spawn with Weapons from Vanguard, Cold War, and Modern Warfare.

Added an icon to clarify when spawn protection is active.

Resurgence now has custom voice overs.

Re-balanced the quantity of contract types to make Top Secret and Supply Drop contracts more scarce

Free Loadout Drop will now drop approximately 50 meters closer to a squad to improve accessibility.

Battle Royale

After two seasons of Vanguard Royale being in regular playlist rotation, and listening to your feedback, we are starting to merge the two Battle Royale experiences into one. We have been really happy with the reception to Vanguard Royale, and as we have listened, watched, and enjoyed all the conversations about the two Battle Royale modes, it’s now time to take the best bits from each and create the definitive Battle Royale experience, starting at launch and with further updates happening during the in-season and the seasons ahead.

Launch

Gameplay

Default core health is now at 150 (up from 100).

Loot

Dead Silence will remain as Legendary ground loot.

Season Ahead

Contracts

All Vanguard Royale Contracts will be integrated; “Big Game Bounty” “Top Secret” “Supply Drop”



Public Events

All Vanguard Royale Public Events will be integrated into the event pool; Cash Drops Heavy Weapon Drops Resurgence Restock



As always we will continue to monitor and listen to feedback, as well as communicate any experiments that we plan to carry out during the in-season to further refine Battle Royale.

UI/UX

All Platforms

A Ukrainian Flag Calling Card has been added to both Warzone and Modern Warfare. This FREE Calling Card is now in your inventory. Equip in the Barracks tab, under Customization.

Mouse scrolling speed in the Store has been reduced for more comfortable navigation.

Improved gamepad navigation in the Options menu in tabs that contain sub-tabs.

Improved mouse & keyboard navigation in the Mastery Challenges menu.

Players can now equip their Vanguard Clan Emblems and Calling Card Frame rewards.

PC-Only

Players will now be able to see the world storytelling shown on the new front end screen that was previously exclusive only to console players.

The “Update Requires Restart” pop-up will now restart your client automatically after 5 seconds.

Added a button to Leave Squad Party in the Play tab when in a Party.

The Airplane Sensitivity Multiplier has been split into:

Helicopter Sensitivity Multiplier which only applies to the Heli.

Airplane Basic Sensitivity Multiplier which only applies to the Bomber and Fighter planes with Advanced Controls disabled.

Airplane Advanced Sensitivity Multiplier which only applies to the Fighter with Advanced Controls enabled.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the “FerroFluid” Blueprint was unable to be equipped in-game.

Fixed an issue where Pings would appear inconsistent around Redeploy Balloons.

Fixed an issue where Polina’s “Cloaked for Combat” skin would appear with the incorrect head model.

Fixed an issue where the “Armored Strength” Blueprint was unable to equip the 9mm 60 Round Drums attachment.

Fixed an issue where the Season Two Challenge “Get pistol double kills” would not track.

Fixed an issue where the Portable Decontamination Station would break after being placed when the circle has closed.

Fixed an issue where Xbox users with their Multiplayer privileges set to Block are able to join another Player’s party.

Fixed an issue where the Deployable Cover Field Upgrade could be used to access areas outside of the map.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Quick Inventory to not display the selected item as prominently as intended.

WEAPONS

New Weapons

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Very high rate-of-fire SMG. Effective at short to medium range engagements.

Weapon Adjustments

Assault Rifles

Vargo 52 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

Minimum Damage decreased from 24 to 23

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.3

The Vargo 52 (BOCW) is a powerful new addition to the AR category and was outperforming where we wanted it to be. We expect that the weapon will still excel within its damage range and will be keeping a close eye on it for the future.

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Gun Kick adjusted

The Volkssturmgewehr (VG) tended to drift to the right while firing, which could distract or obstruct sight when it mattered most. This change mutes that Weapon movement considerably.

Marksman Rifles

G-43 (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased by 13.8%

M1 Garand (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased by 14.3%

ADS Movement Speed increased from .86 to 1

ADS Interrupt Time increased from 300ms to 250ms

ADS Interrupt Time is the point in the Aim Down Sight animation where it can be interrupted by other actions. This change will make its Handling feel lighter and more responsive.

SVT-40 (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased by 16%

Vanguard Marksman Rifles were behind when looking at velocity. These adjustments are intended to make them far more reliable at their optimal ranges.

Melee

Most Melee Weapons now execute a Melee Finisher on a second consecutive strike.

This change is significant as Melee Weapons deal 135 damage, which if left unchanged, would consistently require 3 hits to kill with the increase to base health.

Shotgun

Vanguard Shotgun Damage increased by 10%.

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Magazine Capacity increased from 5 to 6

Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG)

[Controller Only] Aim Assist enabled when not in ADS

Type 99 (VG)

[Controller Only] Aim Assist enabled when not in ADS

Submachine Guns

Sten (VG)

Advertisement

7.62 Gorenko Capacity increased from 32 to 36

.45 ACP Round Fast Mags Capacity increased from 28 to 32

9mm Mags Capacity increased from 20 to 28

On paper, the Sten (VG) has an incredibly compelling stat-line. In reality, it suffered far too much from its limited magazine capacities–which prevented it from piercing the upper echelon of Submachine Guns. A moderate mag size increase will make the Sten (VG) a more competitive option for those who prefer highly-mobile playstyles.

Welgun (VG)

Fire Rate decreased by 2.2%

Recoil increased slightly

ATTACHMENTS

Ammunition

Hollow Point

Damage Range now decreased by 20%

Hollow Point has been heavily leaned on by Submachine Guns and with good reason. Its previous damage range penalty would rarely affect the most common engagement distances. This adjustment to the ammunition results in a powerful tool, you’ll just have to get a little closer.

Our ongoing goal with ammunition is to provide options and move away from a singular choice that’s “good for any occasion”.

Barrel

3-Line Rifle (VG)

500mm MN Custom Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit



Kar98k (VG)

VDD 660mm 05HE Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit



Type 100 (VG)

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Visual Recoil decreased



Type 99 (VG)

Shiraishi 712mm Sniper Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit



Welgun (VG)

320mm SA Shrouded Recoil Control decreased from 36% to 15%



Magazine

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

16 Gauge 12 Round Cylinder

Magazine Capacity increased from 7 to 12 Reload Speed increased slightly



Birdshot 6 Round Cylinder



Reload Speed increased slightly



Welgun (VG)

.45 48 Round Mags

Visual Recoil decreased

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Fire Rate increased from 11% to 12%

Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29

Mid Damage decreased from 26 to 25

Min Damage decreased from 21 to 20

Recoil Control decreased from 22% to 16%

The Gorenko 40 Round Mags was simply providing far too much value and was overdue for an adjustment. This still leaves the Welgun in a very strong position despite the change to this particular Magazine.

Perk

DP27 (VG)

Hardscope

Recoil Control decreased

Rear Grip

Sniper Rifles

Airborne Elastic Wrap (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Dropshot Wrap (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Field Tape (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

SASR Jungle Grip (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Polymer Grip (VG)