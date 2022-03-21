All Rebirth Island map changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: New POIs & features

Rebirth Island received a major overhaul in the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch with new POIs and features aplenty. Here’s a full breakdown of what’s new in the fan-favorite battle royale map.

For the first time since its introduction in 2020, Rebirth Island is in the spotlight with new map changes and features arriving as part of the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded update.

The map itself has been tweaked in a number of ways to keep the experience fresh. While some old areas have been removed and new layouts have been added, rest assured it’s still the same Rebirth as before, just with a few key upgrades.

Advertisement

From the addition of the Stronghold POI to the brand new Communication Towers, here’s a full rundown on all there is to know about the latest Rebirth Island map changes.

Stronghold POI replaces Security Area

If you’re an experienced Rebirth player, you’ll know that the Security Area POI is among the least popular in the game. Given its awkward position off to the side of the map, it’s rarely a good drop spot since you’re limited in options when it comes time to rotate.

Addressing this problem head-on, the newly upgraded version of Rebirth has overhauled this spot entirely. Now known as ‘Stronghold,’ this POI has been described by the developers as one of the “strongest places on the map.”

Advertisement

Read More: Booya breaks out new MP5 loadout perfect for Rebirth

Now a viable landing spot, you should be able to find plenty of valuable early-game loot. Moreover, with new ways to navigate around the map, more on that below, rotating from this side of the island is easier than ever.

Redeploy Balloons & Communication Towers

With Warzone Pacific’s Season 2 update came the Redeploy Balloons in Caldera. While these Apex Legends-style balloons raised eyebrows at first, they quickly became some of the most popular additions in recent updates.

In just a few quick seconds, players can zipline up the skies, redeploy, and glide back down to a new chunk of the map. It allows for some of the fastest rotations in Warzone today and now, the feature is making its mark on Rebirth as well.

Advertisement

Alongside a few Redeploy Balloons scattered throughout, the new version of Rebirth also comes with something completely new: Communications Towers.

Using these Towers provides a similar effect to a UAV. For $1,500, players can activate them to send out a single UAV-style ping on the map. While it’s extremely brief, just one ping could be all that’s needed to help your team in a crucial moment.

As the first major update to Rebirth in 15 months, expect these new additions to be fairly hot following the Season 2 Reloaded patch.

Be sure to brush up on every other significant change in the update with our full breakdown here.