Warzone Rebirth Reinforced Event: Community Challenges, Legendary Rewards, more

With the launch of the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch comes a brand new limited-time Rebirth Reinforced Event to kick things off. As always, there’s a range of exclusive challenges and rewards to keep you hooked, and we’ve got an early rundown on all there is to know.

Rebirth Island is in the spotlight for the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch with everything from new POIs and gameplay features to brand new playlists 15 months in the making.

To help mark the occasion, a limited-time event focused on none other than Rebirth Island has been revealed. Not only does this new event come with individual rewards, but players can also change the map itself with a number of unique community challenges as well.

From key dates to an early look at rewards, here’s a complete breakdown of everything we know about the Rebirth Reinforced Event thus far.

Contents

Rebirth Reinforced Event: Start & End Dates

Warzone’s Rebirth Reinforced Event is all set to launch day and date with the Season 2 Reloaded patch on Wednesday, March 23.

While no exact end date has been announced just yet, these limited-time events typically run for two weeks. Therefore, it’s safe to assume Rebirth Reinforced will be around until roughly Wednesday, April 6.

We’ll be sure to update you here with an official endpoint once the event gets underway shortly.

Rebirth Reinforced Event: Individual Challenges & Rewards

No different from usual, the Rebirth Reinforced Event comes with its own set of unique challenges and rewards. From a Legendary LMG Blueprint to hefty XP bonuses, there’s plenty to incentivize the grind here.

Typically, challenges have you dropping into certain playlists associated with the event. Given the Rebirth-heavy focus this time around, you can guarantee each challenge will revolve around Warzone’s newly revamped island.

Completing the full set of challenges unlocks a bonus ‘Toxic Heavy’ LMG Blueprint reward at the very end.

Check back once the event goes live for a complete breakdown of every challenge and reward in the Rebirth Reinforced Event.

Rebirth Reinforced Event: Community Challenges & Rewards

New in the Rebirth Reinforced Event is a set of community-driven challenges. Rather than the individual tasks outlined above, these require effort from thousands of players around the globe to complete.

With a much bigger scope comes much bigger rewards, however, so focusing on these challenges is well worth your time.

First up is simply a matter of piling up kills on Rebirth Island. If the community is able to reach the set target, not only will every participant earn 25,000 XP, but Weapon Trade Stations will also be unlocked on the map.

With three additional community challenges set to follow, players can have a huge impact on the state of Warzone moving forward.

New features like Communication Stations, Armored Transport Vehicles, and a final secret inclusion can all be unlocked by the community.

We’ll keep you up to speed right here with a full overview of every community challenge along the way.