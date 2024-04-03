Warzone Season 3 patch notes: HRM & Swarm buffs, RAM 7 nerf, Rebirth Island return, more

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 is finally here, bringing with it some huge changes to Call of Duty Warzone. Here are the biggest changes and full patch notes for Warzone Season 3.

Rebirth Island return

The biggest change coming to Warzone in Season 3 is the reintroduction of Rebirth Island to the COD battle royale title, albeit with some updated POIs to keep things fresh and looking like a new map.

Not only is the map back in Warzone after years of fanfare, but it will also replace Fortune’s Keep as the ranked play map for Season 3 from day one.

RAM nerfed, HRM and WSP Swarm buffed

The Warzone meta could be set to change massively, after a series of SMG buffs, particularly to sprint to fire times, including for the meta HRM-9, which could be huge for Rebirth Island. Despite this, some subs — such as the RAM-9 and AMR9 — were nerfed.

Article continues after ad

On the medium- to long-range front, the meta RAM-7 was nerfed too.

Article continues after ad

Below are the full patch notes for Warzone Season 3.

Full Warzone Season 3 patch notes

MAPS

» REBIRTH ISLAND «

Points of Interest

Bioweapons Bioweapon research laboratory Partly renovated by Konni Group to test modern biological weapons Elevated control over tip of island



Chemical Engineering Chemical synthesis facility Upgraded by Konni to generate more energy for Industry Great balance between short, medium, and long lines of sight Smooth transition to Harbor and Industry Constant firefights due to proximity to Bioweapons, Harbor and Prison



Industry Former chemical decontamination center Converted by Konni to kinetic weapons development Shelter from Prison and high ground Long interior lines of sight



Harbor New Konni built power plant to smooth transition to Chemical Engineering Abandoned amenities between the new power plant Factory New short underwater tunnel Iconic gondola that leads to Prison roof



Prison Abandoned soviet prison Diverse with mess hall, infirmary, offices and showers Rooftop vantage over full island



Water Tower Courtyard with ramparts reinforced during Vanguard operations



Factory Formerly used to produce Nova 6 Retrofitted by Konni to store key equipment and surveil the island Access to old tunnels Docked Ship



Headquarters Former lieutenant housing



Lighthouse One residence was given the callout alias “Grandma’s house” by Operators



Control Center Perseus’ missile command outpost Completed construction prior to the destruction of Verdansk Close quarter, dense loot and rooftop power position



Dock Secondary wharf with docked cargo ship Chemical waste disposal Flooded bunker that used the contain Perseus’ riches



Living Quarters Residences for Konni personnel Tents were upgrade to provide better protection Hectic combat weaving through the various structures



Stronghold Security checkpoint for Konni personnel Reinforced during Vanguard operations Communication tower provides vantage point of the surroundings



Infil StrikesIn-Season

We sought to evolve classic points of interest without permanently altering iconic areas of Rebirth Island. Infil Strikes are a brand new addition that feature rare dynamic destruction scenarios during infil.

Lighthouse Disintegration As a polarizing tower to snipe from or keep away from danger, we felt this landmark would make for a great target. As the tower collapses on Prison it forms a ramp, allowing players to sprint directly to the roof of prison and the structure below the tower.



Prison Roof Collapse Prison being one of the most powerful but also biggest points of interest in the map, this was an obvious target. This strike splits the roof in two creating separate engagement areas on top of new navigation opportunities. Players may now access the roof from the middle interior section of the prison.



Water Tower Wreckage Similar to the lighthouse, the water tower is one of the highest positions in the map and also has very limited access points. At the same time, the ground near it lacks cover which resulted in a rough transition. This strike splits the tower in half smoothing the transition between Industry and Prison while removing a polarizing position.



MODES

» WARZONE BOOTCAMP «

Refine your Battle Royale tactics in a new training mode against real players and bots. Game progression is limited in this mode and results will not count against your stats. Drop in, learn the ropes and get ready to take on the world.

Article continues after ad

This mode supports:

20 Players

24 Bots

» REBIRTH RESURGENCE «

Get ready to dive into Resurgence just like when it all began!

As long as one of your teammates is still alive, you have a chance to redeploy after a short countdown. But as the match progresses into the late game, it’s game over for those who lose their fights. Looting, completing contracts, moving around, and engaging other players not only helps you survive but also speeds up the countdown for your teammates to come back. There are also some exclusive features in this mode which we’ll talk about in the Gameplay section below.

Article continues after ad

This mode supports: 44 Players



Vehicles will be enabled for Rebirth Island Resurgence later into Season 3.

GAMEPLAY

» All Maps | All Modes «

Article continues after ad

Buy Station Shuffle We have adjusted buy station locations to encourage new combat scenarios and strategies.



Squad Assemble New Mechanic On infil, squads that touch ground within close proximity of one another will be rewarded with additional experience, cash, and an Advanced Supply UAV. This is disabled in Ranked, Lockdown and Plunder.

New Mechanic

» Urzikstan, Vondel | Battle Royale «

Climb & Punishment New Gulag Public Event Gulag rounds now have a chance to trigger this public event that drops 2 ladders providing an opportunity for both players to leave the arena alive. In addition to redeployment, players are rewarded with $3,500 in cash for using this mechanic.

New Gulag Public Event

» Rebirth Island | Resurgence «

Biometrics Scanner Biometric scanners are scattered across Rebirth Island. Once per match, players who interact with one will receive one of many keycards, each of which provides a unique gameplay benefit when traded in at a Buy Station. Bronze Keycard (Very Common): Ammo Cash Armor Plates Lethal & Tactical Equipment from your Favorite Loadout Silver Keycard (Common): Bronze Keycard Content Perk Package from your Favorite Loadout Gold Keycard (Uncommon): Silver Keycard Content Random Plate Carrier Random Rare Field Upgrade Platinum Keycard (Rare): Gold Keycard Content Random Epic plus Field Upgrade Random Killstreak Polyatomic Keycard (Very Rare): 1 Classified Weapon 5 Free Items at Buy Station Orion Keycard (Extremely Rare): 2 Classified Weapons 10 Free Items at Buy Stations Using biometric scanners with a squad member closeby increases the odds of receiving better keycards.



Smart Displays Smart Displays can be found across Rebirth Island both inside and outside of buildings. These displays will can provide players with useful information including: High Activity Rate – Which POI has a large population of players. First Player – Which player first reaches 10/15/25 eliminations. Biometric Scanner – Which player has been lucky enough to find a Polyatomic or Orion keycard.



Spy Drones New Contract Eliminate a swarm of drones to receive useful rewards including up to 4 P.R.D.s and an AUAV. This is the perfect contract to get intel and reposition your squad quickly.

New Contract

Staged Weapons Similar to the previous iteration of Rebirth, we’ve included a series of hand-selected locations across the island that have a chance of spawning high quality weaponry for players to find.



Squad Rage New Field Upgrade Squad Rage applies the exact effects of Battle Rage to all squad members within close proximity.

New Field Upgrade

Resurgence Champion’s Quest Expect the greatest Resurgence challenge conceivable as players must reduce 3 massive Resurgence timers within a very limited amount of time. Unforgiving, this quest will leave no room for mistakes. The quest offers unique cosmetic rewards such as: Engine Light’s On Weapon Camo Material Handler Unique Operator Skin Champion Banner Animated Calling Card Master Procrastinator Weapon Charm Alpha Particles Weapon Sticker



» All Maps | All Modes «

Ground Loot Molotovs, Thermites, and EMD grenades have been removed from ground loot.



We’re taking this opportunity to refine the loot experience and ensure that each item has a unique role to play. Those removed from loot will still be accessible in the loadout and we plan to take a further pass at the functional purpose of each item in the future.

Supply UAV Killstreak Improvements Quality of Life Added a new functionality that highlights supply boxes through walls. Now only displays legendary and favorite supply boxes to reduce minimap noise.

Quality of Life

» Urzikstan | All Modes «

Heavy Chopper Balance C4 Damage to Palfa increased to 45% of vehicle health, up from 25%. JOKER Damage increased to 48% of vehicle health, up from 32%. Semtex Damage increased to 20% of vehicle health, up from 15%. Frag Damage increased to 20% of vehicle health, up from 15%. Full Refuel and Repair time increased to 70 seconds, up from 60. Max Fuel time decreased to 190, down from 210.



The heavy chopper has been a force to be reckoned with, often over-rewarding those hunkered down within. With the above changes, the pilot now needs more regular and longer refuel sessions. We’re also rewarding expert use of the C4 and JOKER against the vehicle itself.

» Urzikstan | Battle Royale «

Gulag Loadout Refresh Gulag loadouts have been updated.



WEAPONS

FJX Horus Submachine Gun An ultra-compact SMG with best-in-class CQC damage and mobility. Available via Battle Pass Sector 8



MORS Sniper Rifle This single-load railgun delivers a high-damage payload with excellent velocity and penetration. Available via Battle Pass Sector 4



Gladiator Melee Weapon A compact, concealable punch knife that was initially used by gamblers and politicians. Available via Battle Pass Sector 15



JAK Cutthroat (Weekly Challenge Unlock) Compatibility: MCW (MWIII), MTZ (MWIII), M4 (MWII) (Assault Rifle), and AMR9 (MWIII) (Submachine Gun) Platforms This 3D-printed stock provides an unrivaled combination of speed and stability while aiming down sights.



JAK Revenger Kit (Weekly Challenge Unlock) Compatibility: BP50 (MWIII) (Assault Rifle) This conversion kit turns the BP50 into a CQC legend. A 9mm caliber conversion with shortened receiver and high-capacity magazine.



JAK Jawbreaker (Weekly Challenge Unlock) Compatibility: KV Broadside (MWII) (Shotgun) Converts this Shotgun into a hard-hitting, automatic Battle Rifle.



JAK Shadow Titan Kit (Weekly Challenge Unlock) Compatibility: Bruen Mk9 (MWIII) (Light Machine Gun) Converts the Bruen Mk9 into a compact and integrally suppressed light support weapon chambered in 300 blackout.



Decreased obstructive VFX while firing MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.

Removed variance from ADS Idle Sway, allowing a predictable sway pattern.

Our next step toward improving the responsiveness and accuracy of aiming across all input devices in Modern Warfare III arrives in Season 3. As previously detailed, this mechanic discourages players from holding their sights for an extended period of time with a constant, subtle motion that introduces slight inaccuracy. In today’s update, we’ve removed variance from ADS Idle Sway, resulting in a predictable and consistent motion curve. This change raises the skill ceiling and rewards players who take the time to master their favorite Weapons.

ASSAULT RIFLES

WEAPON

ADJUSTMENTS

RAM-7

Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 36.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 28, down from 30.

Max Damage Range decreased to 24.13 meters, down from 26.67.

Head Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.

Neck Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.3x.

DG-56

Increased sprint to fire time to 199ms, up from 178ms.

LACHMANN 556 (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21.

Neck Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x.

Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x.

Arm and Hand modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

M13C (MWII)

Max Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.

FR AVANCER (MWII)

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.12x, up from 1.06x.

TEMPUS RAZORBACK (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1x, up from 0.9x.

BATTLE RIFLES

BAS-B

Decreased rate of fire to 600rpm, down from 667rpm.

Decreased recoil center speed by 6%.

JAK Outlaw-277 Max Damage decreased to 90, down from 100. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.4 meters, down from 27.94. Head Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.6x. Upper Torso and Arms Modifiers decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x. Decreased sprint to fire time to 226ms, down from 252ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 300ms. Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty to 135%, down from 150%.



MTZ-762

Max Damage decreased to 38, down from 40.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 35, down from 38.

SOA SUBVERTER

Max Damage Range decreased to 22.86 meters, down from 25.4.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 41.91 meters, down from 46.23.

Increased sprint to fire time to 268ms, up from 256ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 290ms, up from 270ms.

SIDEWINDER

Decreased sprint to fire time to 210ms, down from 231ms.

Increased bullet velocity to 770m/s, up from 600m/s.

SUBMACHINE GUNS

RAM-9

Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 30.

Decreased sprint to fire time to 147ms, down from 178ms.

AMR9

Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 31.

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 25.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 25, down from 27.

Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 22.86.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 34.29 meters, down from 40.64.

Decreased sprint to fire time to 136ms, down from 189ms.

RIVAL-9

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.

HRM-9

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 94ms.

STRIKER

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 100ms.

STRIKER 9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.19 meters, up from 10.67.

Increased sprint to fire time to 103ms, up from 100ms.

WSP-9

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 88ms.

WSP SWARM

Increased sprint to fire time to 99ms, up from 88ms.

MX9 (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 28, up from 26.

Max Damage Range increased to 11.17 meters, up from 9.65.

LACHMANN SUB (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

Max Damage Range increased to 9.65 meters, up from 8.25.

BAS-P (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 26.

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

WEAPON

ADJUSTMENTS

BRUEN MK9

Min Damage decreased to 24, down from 26.

Decreased aim down sight time to 350ms, down from 410ms.

TAQ ERADICATOR

Max Damage increased to 30, up from 28.

TAQ EVOLVERE

Increased sprint to fire time to 257ms, up from 245ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 415ms, up from 385ms.

5.56 Belt Magazines Decreased rate of fire to 789rpm, down from 857rpm.



RAPP H (MWII)

Upper Torso & Neck Modifier increased 1.1x, up from 1.08x.

Arm and Hand Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 0.95x.

HCR 56 (MWII)

Max Damage Range increased to 33.65 meters, up from 30.73.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 0.99x.

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

RAAL MG (MWII)

Increased sprint to fire time to 216ms, up from 199ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 380ms, up from 330ms.

MARKSMAN RIFLES

WEAPON

ADJUSTMENTS

TEMPUS TORRENT (MWII)

Max Damage decreased to 70, down from 74.

SNIPER RIFLES

XRK STALKER

Increased aim down sight time to 600ms, up from 580ms.

KV INHIBITOR

Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 540ms.

SP-X 80 (MWII)

Increased sprint to fire time to 310ms, up from 270ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 590ms, up from 570ms.

HANDGUNS

RENETTI

Max Damage Range increased to 12.95 meters, up from 11.68.

WSP STINGER

Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip Increased rate of fire to 750rpm, up from 600rpm.



» ATTACHMENTS «

Heavy Bolts Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.



Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.



SL Razorhawk Laser Light Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip. Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.



CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies.



Verdant Hook Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.



VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Increased sprint to fire speed penalty to 5%, up from 2%.



L4R Flash Hider Muzzle Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 10%, down from 13%.



DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.



Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 8%, down from 12%.



LOADOUT

» Lethal Equipment «

Semtex Damage radius decreased to 5m, down from 6.5m. Outer damage increased to 110, up from 105. E.O.D. will now prevent the victim from going down when stuck with a Semtex.



Semtex has been a dominant choice for quite some time. With these changes we are looking to provide more opportunities for other grenades to be a fair pick.

Breacher Drone Damage radius increased to 10m, up from 3.5m. Outer damage decreased to 75, down from 125. Inner damage decreased to 155, down from 175. Drone velocity increased to 0.75, up from 0.4.



Claymore Outer damage increased to 125, up from 100. Inner damage increased to 250, up from 170.



Molotov Phase 1 burn damage increased to 20, up from 15. Phase 2 burn damage increased to 35, up from 25. Phase 3 burn damage increased to 40, up from 30.



Drill Charge Burrowed Outer damage increased to 77, up from 70. Inner damage increased to 155, up from 140. Not Burrowed Outer damage increased to 77, up from 70. Inner damage increased to 155, up from 140. Round (Underbarrel) Outer damage increased to 77, up from 70. Inner damage increased to 155, up from 140.



Thermobaric Grenade Outer damage increased to 110, up from 75. Mid damage increased to 125, up from 80. Inner damage increased to 155, up from 90.



Proximity Mine When Triggered by a Player: Damage Outer increased to 155, up from 105. Damage Inner decreased to 225, down from 275. When Triggered by Damage: Damage Outer increased to 110, up from 105.



C4 Radius increased to 7.8m, up from 6.5m. Detonation Delay decreased to 0.05, down from 0.1. Damage Inner increased to 275, up from 200. Damage Outer increased to155, up from 105. Velocity increased to 600, up from 425.



» Tactical Equipment «

Snapshot Grenade Outline duration increased to 5 seconds, up from 1.65. Outline radius increased to 15m, up from 9.5m. Will now require Line of Sight. Snapshots will now persist their outlines if the victim is in smoke. Battle Hardened will counter this.



Within the current ecosystem of equipment we want to provide opportunities for counterplay. With Smokes being a dominant item, the Snapshot will now act as a direct counter. With this change we have required that Snapshots have line of sight when they perform the “snap” to reveal enemy players.

Scatter Mine Outer damage decreased to 10, down from 25. Inner damage decreased to 15, down from 25. The mine will now debuff player movement for 3 seconds when they are hit by a mine. Frangible Debuff – Players are unable to sprint, slide, or jump. Movement speed decreased.



» Killstreaks «

Mosquito Drone The attack delay of the active drone increased to 3 seconds, up from 0.5 seconds. This provides more time between when the drone sees you, activates (audible sound), and then flies to its attack destination. The radius and height that the drone patrols has been slightly increased to perform better and create less issues with geometry below the drone. The drones targeting has been widened slightly to provide better coverage within its patrol radius This helps to avoid unintended blind spots.. The visual for the killstreak on the maps will now be a static circle showcasing the danger/safety areas for the enemy/ally. Damage radius increased to 10m, up from 6.3m. Outer damage decreased to 175, down from 225. Inner damage decreased to 250, down from 300. Destroyed damage radius increased to 2.5m, up from 1.3m. Destroyed outer and inner damage increased to 110, up from 75.



We have heard feedback both internally and externally that the Mosquito Drone inside of Warzone felt inconsistent and unpredictable at times. With these changes we are creating a clear definition of danger zones. Further we have tuned the timing and damage of the drone to better allow reflexive and predictive movements when targeted by the drone.

» Field Upgrades «

Armor Box Reduced the number of armor plates supplied to 4, down from 6. Additionally, we have reduced the price of an armor plate in the buy station from $500 to $300.



WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE

Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence continues in Season 3, with a new location to hone your talents: Rebirth Island! Check out the full patch notes below to get all the details on the updated match rule set for Rebirth Island and NEW Seasonal Rewards, like the Pro Issue WSP Swarm and Divisional Camo Rewards.

New to Rebirth Island? Get all the map details right here.

Map Rebirth Island

Mode Resurgence

Player Level Requirement Level 55

Squad Size Trios

Max Player Count 45 (15 Squads)

Gameplay Rebirth Island Map Adjustments

Infil Strikes: Enabled Biometric Scanners: Disabled Squad Assembly: Disabled Spy Drones Contract: Adjusted to offer a UAV instead of an Advanced UAV as loot.

Public Event Adjustments Public Events in Resurgence Ranked Play occur at the same circle in each match. Circle 2: Loadout Drop Circle 3: Fire Sale Circle 4: Restock

Spawn Protection Reduced to 2.5s.

Weapon Adjustments Snipers will not down players in one shot in Resurgence Ranked Play. The weapon’s maximum damage will be 299.

Respawn Loadouts Loadouts issued to players who are respawning are static, not random.

Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence Restrictions Weapons Melee Riot Shields Launchers All Shotguns KV Broadside MX Guardian Haymaker Riveter Attachments Ammunition Snakeshot Dragon’s Breath Optics All Thermals Underbarrel Jak Purifier Corvus Torch Trigger Action Maelstrom Dual Trigger Killstreaks Mosquito Drone Perks Birdseye Perk Packs Technician Airman Plate Carrier Comms Vest Vehicles All Turreted Ground Vehicles All Turreted Aquatic Vehicles



REBIRTH ISLAND UPDATES

Placement Star Rewards, Placement SR Rewards, Kill & Assist SR, SR Fees, Death Fees, and SR Challenges have been adjusted for the new Max Player Count on Rebirth Island.

SR (SKILL RATING) & DIVISIONS

Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions. All new players begin a Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR. Players earn SR based on match performance with SR awarded for Kills, Assists, Kills earned by Squadmates, and outlasting other Squads.



Breakdown: Divisions & Tiers

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones: Bronze – Starting Division Silver – 900 SR Gold – 2,100 SR Platinum – 3,600 SR Diamond – 5,400 SR Crimson – 7,500 SR Iridescent – 10,000 SR Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

All Divisions except for Iridescent and Top 250 have 3 Tiers – Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.

Show Off Your Skill: It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon.

Breakdown: Earning SR

Kills and Assists Players gain SR over the course of each match every time they get a Kill or Assist, with Kills and Assists being treated equally to encourage teamwork between Squadmates. Players also receive some SR each time a Squadmate kets a Kill, even if they didn’t contribute to the Kill. To reward high-stakes Kills and teamwork, SR increases over the course of each match based on the number of Squads left alive.



Final Placements Players earn SR based on their Final Placement at the end of the match. Players will see this SR added throughout the match. Reach Top 10 and you’ll gain 15 SR. Reach Top 7 and you will see another 15 SR for a total of 30 SR.



SR Tracker Players will be able to see and track SR earned via Kills, Asists, Unassisted Squadmate Kills, and Placements on a visible tracker in-game. The SR Tracker will be visible while alive or spectating a Squadmate and will always display your own SR for the current match. If your team is eliminated, the SR Tracker will be hidden when spectating an Enemy Squad, and your final earned SR will be shown in the After Action Report.



Breakdown: Seasonal Challenges Seasonal Challenges are a Ranked Play SR system which allow players to complete a finite amount of challenges each Season that reward a large amount of SR. These one-time Seasonal SR Challenges are intended to supercharge SR gains at the start of each player’s Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence Season. Players can complete the below challenges once per Season.



Breakdown: Death Fees Death Fees are a SR system intended to ensure that every combat scenario feels high-stakes and that each life has meaning in Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence. Death Fees begin at Silver I, increasing in -SR with each Division, and apply with every death. Competitors cannot lose more SR than their Deployment Fee which are listed further below.



Breakdown: Deployment Fees