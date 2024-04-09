Warzone makes big change to Rebirth Island in April 9 update

Warzone makes big change to Rebirth Island in April 9 updateActivision
Vehicles are coming to Warzone’s Rebirth Island to offer a whole new method of transport, as well as some weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more.
The April 9th update’s biggest change is enabling ground vehicles on Rebirth Island to add another dimension to the recently rereleased Resurgence map.
Beyond that, there are some tweaks to a handful of weapons to fix balancing and some bugs. To bring it all together, there are some bug fixes to Warzone to help make the game a better, more balanced experience.
You can check out everything coming in this update right here.
April 9 Warzone patch notes
Gameplay
- Rebirth Island Resurgence
- Vehicles
- Ground vehicles have been enabled on Rebirth Island.
- Vehicles
Weapons
Submachine Guns
- FJX Horus
- Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.
Light machine Guns
- TAQ Evolvere
- Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.
Sniper Rifles
- MORS
- Hurricane 9 Variable Optic
- Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing tactical and lethal equipment from auto picking up.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from shooting their weapon while ledge hanging after picking up the Gaurdian-SC killstreak.
- Fixed an issue preventing the red outline on the border of the minimap to display when under the effects of an enemy’s Advanced UAV.
- Fixed an issue preventing one shot protection from functioning in Ranked Play: Resurgence.
- Fixed an issue causing too many and UAV Towers to spawn in Ranked Play: Resurgence.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from equipping unlocked items in the Rank Overview within the Rank Rewards Menu.