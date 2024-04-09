Warzone makes big change to Rebirth Island in April 9 update

Vehicles are coming to Warzone’s Rebirth Island to offer a whole new method of transport, as well as some weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more.

The April 9th update’s biggest change is enabling ground vehicles on Rebirth Island to add another dimension to the recently rereleased Resurgence map.

Beyond that, there are some tweaks to a handful of weapons to fix balancing and some bugs. To bring it all together, there are some bug fixes to Warzone to help make the game a better, more balanced experience.

You can check out everything coming in this update right here.

April 9 Warzone patch notes

Gameplay

Rebirth Island Resurgence Vehicles Ground vehicles have been enabled on Rebirth Island.



Weapons

Submachine Guns

FJX Horus Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.



Light machine Guns

TAQ Evolvere Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.



Sniper Rifles

MORS Hurricane 9 Variable Optic Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment.



Bug Fixes