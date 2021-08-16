How to watch Call of Duty Vanguard reveal in Warzone: Start date & time

After months of speculation and rumors, Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally on the horizon, and players will be able to get their first look at the game with a reveal event taking place live in Warzone.

Following the launch of Season 5 for Cold War and Warzone, many Call of Duty fans are now turning their attention towards the next mainline entry into the franchise, Vanguard, which is expected to take players back to World War 2.

There have already been several mysterious Vanguard teasers sent out to Warzone creators in different regions, and even a brand new cutscene that plays for winners at the end of a match, introducing them to a sniper called Polina.

Now, it’s finally been confirmed that the official reveal for the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Vanguard will take place in Warzone. Below, you’ll find all the information you need to tune in and watch along.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal?

The official reveal event for Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to take place live in Warzone on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 10:30AM PT.

Not sure when that lines up with your timezone? Here’s different times around the world:

10:30AM PT

12:30PM CT

1:30PM ET

6:30PM BST

7:30PM CEST

2:30AM JST (August 20)

3:30AM AEST (August 20)

How do we know this? Well, on August 16, the PlayStation Store and PS App were updated early, and a new icon under the ‘What’s Hot’ section not only confirmed the Vanguard title, but also the date of the reveal.

BREAKING: PlayStation Store (and PS App) has updated early and confirmed world reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set for August 19 at 10:30am PT in Warzone. pic.twitter.com/oj0xdC4yR2 — CharlieIntel – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal streams

Call of Duty fans who want to watch the official Vanguard reveal will need to have Warzone loaded up on August 19, 2021, at the appropriate time in their local region, which you can find in the list above.

Can’t play along live? No worries, as there will be plenty of streamers like Aydan, Symfuhny, and Tfue who should be broadcasting the reveal. We’ve included a live stream from NICKMERCS for you to watch below.

How to watch Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal in Warzone

Activision haven’t announced details of how players will be able to watch the Vanguard reveal yet, but if it’s anything like last year’s Black Ops Cold War reveal, there will most likely be a special playlist with challenges to complete before the trailer is unveiled.

As with any major in-game event, it’s recommended that you update to the latest version of Warzone well in advance and log in around 30 minutes before the Vanguard reveal goes live to make sure you avoid any problems.

