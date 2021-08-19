Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next game headed to the iconic franchise and looks set to bring some huge changes to Call of Duty multiplayer and battle royale hit Warzone. But first up, the Alpha version will allegedly be playable for fans.

It has become common for Call of Duty games to have Alpha and Beta versions for fans to test out and get a first taste of what to expect for the coming year.

This is no different for the 2021 release of Vanguard by the looks of it, as the Alpha has reportedly been added to the PlayStation Store Database, according to a tweet from PlayStation Game Size.

The tweet says that the Alpha will total just over 20GB on PlayStation, as well as some game art showing what players can expect.

How to play Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha

According to a renowned leaker, the Vanguard Alpha is likely to take place between August 27-29, ahead of the expected annual release date in November.

While it’s not been made official yet — we’ll likely get more news after the August 19 reveal — playing the Alpha shouldn’t be a particularly difficult task, though it will likely be exclusive to PlayStation users. Here’s what you should have to do when the day comes:

Open the PlayStation Store on PS5. Search ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha.’ Select the game. Click ‘Download’. Once the download is complete, launch the game.

After this, you’ll be able to try your hand at the Alpha for a couple of days and get those early reps in to truly find out whether it’s your year. As a bonus, you shouldn’t need PlayStation Plus to play the Alpha, if Black Ops Cold War’s Alpha is anything to go by.

What is in the CoD: Vanguard Alpha?

Presuming the above tweet is correct, it looks like players will be able to get their hands on a rumored new mode called Champion Hill. At the time of writing, there has been no word from Sledgehammer Games on what this mode is.

It’s going to amount to 20GB though, so we expect to see a few maps to try out and many of the features available at launch to be present.

Now, we just have to await official confirmation of the Alpha before we can jump into it.