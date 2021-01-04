Logo
Sledgehammer Games allegedly developing Call of Duty’s 2021 release

Published: 4/Jan/2021 0:38

by Brad Norton
Advanced Warfare cover art
Sledgehammer Games

As we enter 2021, the developers for this year’s Call of Duty title remain shrouded in mystery, though a prominent leaker appears to have tipped Sledgehammer Games for the next release.

One thing is a constant when it comes to Call of Duty: we can always expect a new release towards the end of each calendar year. While it was originally Treyarch and Infinity Ward rotating on a two-year development cycle, Sledgehammer Games was added into the mix for a brief period. 

From roughly 2012 to 2017, Sledgehammer Games worked on their own titles. Both Advanced Warfare and WWII were released throughout this period. Shortly after, the studio fell back into an assisting role, aiding the development of both 2019’s Modern Warfare and 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

We’re still a few months out from the reveal of 2021’s title. However, we could be in store for another full release helmed by Sledgehammer Games, according to a prominent leaker Tom Henderson.

With a history of credible leaks in the CoD community, Henderson, formerly known as YouTuber Long Sensation, shared an image on January 3. This tweet displayed a timeline of the past two years and how all three major studios fall in place.

Infinity Ward continued with Warzone development long after its release, according to Henderson. The studio only handed things over in September 2020, giving them just 14 months of development time on a new release, assuming the next title arrives in November 2021 as expected.

“Infinity Ward isn’t working on the next title,” he followed up in a QnA stream on the same day.

Call of Duty Warzone graphic
Infinity Ward
With the major success of Warzone, it appears as though Infinity Ward developed post-launch content through until September 2020.

“Warzone post-launch content ended [for Infinity Ward] in September. A lot of Infinity Ward’s resources were put into Warzone.”

Obviously, pumping out an entire new CoD in just 14 months would be an extreme turnaround. Therefore, Sledgehammer Games has supposedly been hard at work on the upcoming release since August 2019. 

With a release date of November 12 seemingly in place, this could mean that the studio has been focused 2021’s title for two years and three months, according to Henderson.

In terms of what this title might actually be, little is known. “Advanced Warfare 2 and a WWII sequel are both plausible,” he said during the stream. Henderson also pointed towards a direct sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare just a few months ago.

Clearly, there is a wide range of possibilities for the next title. Anything from mobile exoskeletons to more grounded combat from the WWII era. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the 2021 release comes into focus.

Call of Duty pros ban AK-47 from competitive in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:39

by Calum Patterson
AK47 in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

As the competitive Call of Duty scene gears up for the 2021 CDL season, the pro community is hard at work trying to establish the best possible ‘meta’ for Black Ops Cold War. The latest ‘GA’ (Gentleman’s Agreement) has banned out the AK-47 assault rifle.

It’s been a turbulent first couple of months for competitive CoD in the newest game, with a lot of focus on the use of GA’s to balance the game.

What are GAs?

GA simply stands for Gentleman’s Agreement – an understanding among pro and amateur players not to use a certain weapon, perk, or piece of equipment, even if it’s not banned in the official competitive ruleset.

These GAs are often seen as necessary to keep the game competitive, as the base Call of Duty releases are designed with the casual player in mind, not the professional.

AK47 in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
If you learn to control the AK’s recoil, it can be a deadly weapon at range.

Treyarch are supportive of this experimentation this year, with lead designer Tony Flame confirming that they are working with the players to establish the best ruleset before competition officially begins in the league.

This has resulted in some eyebrow-raising GAs though, and the latest is the AK-47. The weapon had become the AR of choice in late 2020, but the pro community has now deemed it too powerful to remain.

FaZe player Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson said it was his last day with the AK on January 2.

Former Paris Legion player Matthew ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley commented that after his first match without the AK, it was “so much better.”

Of course, with the AK47 out of the picture, it allows for other weapons to pick up in popularity. The stand-out option at the moment appears to be the Krig-6.

However, as one weapon is GA’d, another is sure to take its place in the ‘overpowered’ position – a criticism fans have often levied at the pro players. Are the weapons really too powerful, or are the top players simply banning things to their own personal advantage.

It remains to be seen how the meta shakes out before the first CDL event of the season. There’s no date for when this will yet, although announcements from the Call of Duty League are expected soon.