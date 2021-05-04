Call of Duty 2021 officially being developed by Sledgehammer Games - Dexerto

Activision has confirmed the long-awaited rumors that Sledgehammer Games will be developing Call of Duty 2021. Here’s all the news regarding the latest announcement.

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time now that Sledgehammer Games will be taking the helm for Call of Duty 2021. Now, on May 4 during a recent earnings call held by Activision-Blizzard, the corporation has confirmed these rumors.

As well, the new Daniel Alegre, who is the current President and COO of Activision-Blizzard has commented on the next-generation optimization that the new CoD will offer. Here’s all you need to know.

Sledgehammer Games confirmed as CoD 2021 developer

During an earnings call held by Activision-Blizzard, the company finally confirmed the rumors that this year’s Call of Duty is being developed by Sledgehammer Games. For those who do not know, Sledgehammer Games were behind the development of Call of Duty WW2, which released back in 2017.

This confirmation comes from Daniel Alegre, who as noted above, is the current President and COO of Activision-Blizzard. Alegre made the following comments per CoD 2021’s development and the aspirations they have for the game on next-generation hardware.

“In particular, we are very excited for this year’s premium Call of Duty release. Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release. This is a built for next generation experience with stunning visuals across campaign, multiplayer and co-operative modes of play, designed to both integrate with and enhance the existing COD ecosystem. We look forward to sharing more details with the community soon.”

More details were not given at the time regarding the era and other properties surrounding CoD 2021. But, in recent months there have been an ample amount of rumors circulating that the game is going to be call Call of Duty WWII Vanguard.

For now, we will have to wait for the official reveal of CoD 2021; which should happen within the next couple of months.