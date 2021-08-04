Activision provides CoD Vanguard update: “Significant” post-launch content planned

Call of Duty Vanguard is still on track for a 2021 release, Activision confirmed during its Q2 Financial Earnings call, also revealing that a “significant” post-launch roadmap is already locked in.

We’re already in August yet Activision has remained tight-lipped on this year’s annual CoD release up until now. While countless Vanguard leaks have given us early intel, an August 3 earnings call provided the publisher’s first real comments on the upcoming Sledgehammer Games title.

Weeks out from a potential reveal in Warzone, Vanguard is officially locked in for a 2021 release. No specific date was revealed, though it was confirmed the next CoD will launch across both new-gen and last-gen consoles, no different from Black Ops Cold War.

Moreover, Activision president & chief operating officer Daniel Alegre assured a more robust post-launch roadmap is already taking form behind the scenes; one that is set to deliver “an incredible amount of content” after Vanguard’s launch.

“We believe this release will be incredibly well-received,” Alegra said during the August 3 earnings call.

“In addition to launching a great, seamless experience for both current and next-gen console players, we are focused on continuing to integrate Warzone and engaging our direct relationship with our player base through even deeper content integration between the premium and free experiences and substantial innovation coming within Warzone itself.”

In order to accomplish just that, Activision is currently working on “an extensive live ops schedule.”

This could point towards a more expansive post-launch rollout than anything we’ve seen thus far. From more in-game events to bigger seasonal updates, we’ll have to wait and see what this actually translates to.

“Across all modes of play, development is coming along really well,” Activision president Rob Kostich added. Despite the lack of Vanguard teasers at this point in time, he promised new “details” are coming “very soon.”

“Content-wise, it’s a really robust game at launch across all the modes. The good news for us right now is we’ve gotten farther ahead on our live ops planning for supporting the community post-launch.

“The community should expect that support to be very, very significant. We’ve learned a lot over the last couple of years, and that is all in our plans.”

It’s early days yet, with Cold War and Warzone Season 5 still the current focus. It is clear, however, that Activision already has lofty goals in mind beyond the release of Vanguard — ones that will make Call of Duty fans very excited.