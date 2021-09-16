Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies: release date, War of the Dead map, leaks, more

Call of Duty Vanguard will have a CoD Zombies mode, Activision has confirmed, which will take the iconic Treyarch playlists back to World War II ⁠— here’s what we know about the next era of Zombies so far, from its release date, the leaked War of the Dead map, new wonder weapons, and more.

Zombies will ⁠— as undead do ⁠— live on past Black Ops Cold War.

Activision has confirmed that Treyarch will continue working on their Zombies mode component, which will be shipped midway through the Call of Duty Vanguard release cycle as a seasonal expansion.

This is, of course, great news for diehard Call of Duty Zombies players that were already bracing for a dearth of content throughout Vanguard next year. Instead, there are new maps, all-new storylines, and more coming in the next game.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about the next era of Treyarch’s ever-popular Call of Duty Zombies game mode, including when it will arrive in CoD Vanguard, and more.

War of the Dead map leaked

Following confirmation from Activision that Call of Duty Zombies would continue on into Vanguard, its regular season updates, and beyond, the early leaks began to flow.

The biggest tidbit revealed was the name of the next Zombies map: “War of the Dead”. The new undead battlefield was first leaked via known Call of Duty insider TheMW2Ghost, who also spilled the beans on the map’s details.

He said: “Imagine Outbreak, Onslaught, and Rounds had a baby.”

Advertisement

Treyarch combining these three Zombies playlists is certainly interesting. Outbreak brought ‘open-world’ battlegrounds to the horde-based franchise mode for the first time, while Onslaught dropped players onto multiplayer arenas for “fast-paced” battles with two players working together to survive.

To fuse all three of the iconic modes together sounds like the ultimate Zombies experience for diehard fans once the Call of Duty Vanguard release finally rolls around.

Vanguard Zombies easter egg

So far, little has been leaked in regards to the Call of Duty Vanguard easter egg. The same can be said for any storylines based on the War of the Dead map. That said, there will definitely be secrets to uncover once the new battleground releases.

Advertisement

Right now, in Black Ops Cold War, Zombies fans are eagerly awaiting the thrilling conclusion to the Dark Aether storyline in the soon-to-be-released “Forsaken” map.

War of the Dead wonder weapon

So far, Dexerto has yet to uncover what the new Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies wonder weapon will be. In Black Ops Cold War we got our hands on the Ray Gun, Monkey Bombs, as well as the new Binary Repeater, DIE Machine, RAI K-84 gun, and upcoming Chrysalax axe on the “Forsaken” map.

Once we have more details via leaks, we’ll update this article.

Vanguard Zombies release date

Bad news Zombies fans ⁠— Call of Duty Vanguard may be releasing on Friday, November 5, but the title won’t actually carry the undead survival mode at launch.

Advertisement

Instead, Sledgehammer Games is holding it in reserve.

This content drip plan will see the new War of the Dead map, and the modes that ship with it, arrive at the start of Vanguard’s first season. That too has leaked, with a Tuesday, November 23 release date looking very likely.

That means there’ll be an 18-day delay between when Vanguard is released and when Call of Duty Zombies content is actually added to the Sledgehammer games title.