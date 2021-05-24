How to unlock the Baseball Bat in Warzone & Cold War Season 3 - Dexerto

The Baseball Bat is the latest melee weapon to be released in the Warzone Season 3 update, so here’s how you can unlock this lethal weapon.

Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded ’80s Action Heroes’ update is now live, giving players the chance to sink their teeth into all the new content. So far, players have been getting to grips with the AMP63 pistol, Combat Bow killstreak, Ballistic Knife, and the new Limited Time Mode. Aside from these exciting additions, Treyarch has added the Baseball Bat melee weapon to Cold War.

This deadly melee weapon is capable of killing a target in just one hit in the game’s standard multiplayer modes, which makes it extremely useful in close-quarter firefights. If you want to hit home runs and secure plenty of kills in the process, then you’ll definitely want to add the Baseball Bat to your Call of Duty weapon loadouts.

How to unlock the baseball bat in Warzone & Cold War

In order to unlock the Baseball bat in Warzone and Cold War, players must complete the following in-game challenge: Using a melee weapon, kill an enemy revealed by your Spy Plane, UAV, or Field Mic in 15 different completed matches.

Of course, if Cold’s War’s standard multiplayer isn’t your thing, you can always head on over to Zombies and unlock it that way. If you choose to do the latter, then you’ll need to complete the following: Using a melee weapon, kill 100 enemies who are frozen by your Frost Blast.

Black Ops Cold War Baseball Bat bundle

The Baseball Bat can also be obtained by heading over to the Call of Duty Store and purchasing the Heavy Hitter bundle. This bundle costs 1300 CoD Points and includes the following items:

Nut Cracker Baseball Bat

Homerun Woods skin

Swinging Heat finishing move

Pay Me gesture

Foam Finger charm

Batter’s Up emblem

Grand Slam calling card

2 Tier Skips Battle Pass

As of writing, the Baseball Bat is currently only available in Cold War. Those that wish to unlock the Baseball Bat in Warzone will need to wait until Season 4, when this lethal melee weapon will debut. Until then, you’ll need to practice your batting skills in Black Ops’ standard multiplayer modes.