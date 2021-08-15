All Call of Duty Vanguard regional teasers: Pacific, North Africa, Eastern & Western Fronts

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release in 2021, and fans are continuing to get more details before the Warzone reveal. Content creators have been sent trailers showing off the WWII theme.

Now that Season 5 has launched for Cold War and Warzone, people are getting more excited for the reveal of Vanguard, which is reported to be on August 19.

It has been rumored that once again Activision will be revealing the next title through Warzone in a playable event. This could be related to the teased “Red Door” one that is coming later this season.

For now, the community has been teased by the devs as they are sending these short trailers showing off all the fronts that will be in the game.

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Vanguard Teaser – Pacific Front

The latest Call of Duty 2021 teaser video just arrived in our inbox 👀 pic.twitter.com/YgBScNUU8G — CharlieIntel – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 15, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard Teaser – North Africa

New CoD 2021 teaser sent to Australian content creators 👀 pic.twitter.com/162OFWYhaS — CharlieIntel – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 15, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard Teaser – Eastern Front

Newest CoD 2021 teaser sent to Russian content creators 👀 pic.twitter.com/UhcWr8T9Dm — CharlieIntel – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 14, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard Teaser – Western Front

What these trailers mean for Vanguard

Although there is not much revealed in these short clips, there is a lot to take away. In the Pacific Front teaser, we can see a patch that reads “Task Force Vanguard.” Some players made the connection that this patch is very similar to the one from Task Force 141, which appeared in the Modern Warfare series.

In the Western Front tease, you once again see the patch that looks like the Task Force one. Also, players noticed that there’s a sign laying on the ground that reads, “Merville.” Some in the community think that this is relating to the Battle of Merville Gun Battery. This was a battle that took place in France and was a part of the Normandy landings.



Advertisement

You can also see a sign that said, “SGT. Kingsley,” which is confusing as it doesn’t match up with any of the rumored characters so far. In the Eastern Front, we learn a little about Polina, the redhead sniper that now appears in a cut scene after Warzone wins.

For now, the community eagerly waits to see when more details will be revealed. You can stay updated by visiting our CoD Vanguard page for any new information.