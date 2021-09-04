CoD Vanguard’s new Combat Pacing matchmaking system explained

With this year’s Call of Duty release, Activision has established a new form of matchmaking in Vanguard. Combat Pacing provides a number of different options and we’ve got the full rundown on how it all works.

Matchmaking has pivoted in a new direction with CoD Vanguard. Rather than the standard playlists dropping everyone into the same experience, players now have more options at their fingertips.

Combat Pacing is a new system that allows for great customization in Vanguard’s multiplayer component. With three distinct forms, players can fine-tune individual modes to their liking.

Whether you’re after a more action-packed session or looking for a more strategic option, Combat Pacing has you covered. Here’s a full overview of how the new matchmaking system works in Vanguard.

How Combat Pacing works in CoD Vanguard

Combat Pacing is present across almost every multiplayer game mode in Vanguard. Before you load up your first lobby, it’s vital you navigate through the Combat Pacing settings in the main menu.

Here you’ll be presented with three unique options. Depending on which you settle for, the “intensity of your game” will be drastically different. These Combat Pacing options change lobby size and thus, change how each mode flows from map to map.

Instead of one big group of players to matchmake with, Vanguard now splits each mode into separate pools.

Vanguard Combat Pacing: Tactical

Tactical is the first Combat Pacing option and will be familiar to those with previous CoD experience. If you’ve ever played standard multiplayer in a CoD title before, this is the new label for that form of competition.

Tactical Combat Pacing drops players into regular 6v6 matches, no different from what the community has grown accustomed to over the years.

Vanguard Combat Pacing: Assault

To ramp things up a bit, Assault is here to expand your lobby size. Rather than 6v6, Assault Combat Pacing drops teams of up to 14 players against one another.

With this matchmaking setting switch on, you’ll be playing some extremely hectic matches with dozens of players flooding each map.

Vanguard Combat Pacing: Blitz

Last but not least, Blitz takes things to yet another level. Bumping up from Assault’s max player count of 28, Blitz allows for up to a whopping 48 players in a single map.

Expect absolute chaos from start to finish if you settle on this Combat Pacing option. Not only will Killstreaks be constant but you’ll likely be in a gunfight every two seconds.

So there you have it, the full rundown on how each Combat Pacing option works in Vanguard. It’s worth noting that with this new system, it may take longer to find matches across the board.

With players now split into different categories within each mode, you might be waiting a little while to fill out particular lobbies.