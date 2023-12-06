How to get nuke in MW3 Warzone on Urzikstan

Getting a nuke to win a game of Warzone will return after the MW3 integration, but it will be a little different than before. So, here’s what you need to know.

When Modern Warfare 2 was first released back in 2009, it contained a killstreak that would change the face of Call of Duty’s multiplayer mode moving forward – the Tactical Nuke. Getting 25 kills without dying would give you the option to drop a nuke and end the game there and then.

Article continues after ad

The nuke has featured in several different CoD games since its debut too, coming in different forms like the MGB, Chem Strike, V2 Rocket, and De-Atmozier Strike.

Article continues after ad

It has also appeared in Warzone as well, with players being tasked with completing a series of different tasks during matches through the Champion’s Quest. These nukes are a bit rarer than their multiplayer counterparts, but they’re still deadly all the same.

How to get a nuke in Warzone on Urzikstan with Champion’s Quest

Well, with the Modern Warfare 3 integration finally coming on December 6, it’s a question that has popped up again – will the Champion’s Quest and Nuke return in Urzikstan?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The answer, quite simply, is yes. You will be able to get nukes to end games once again, but it will work slightly differently than the previous Warzone updates as you’ll be able to steal other teams’ Champions Quest contracts.

Article continues after ad

If you eliminate a team who trying to complete the contract, it will drop like a killstreak and you’ll be able to pick it up for yourself. It will no longer just ruin the whole thing.

Article continues after ad

Activision Getting a nuke in Warzone is pretty difficult.

In terms of whether or not the steps will be the same, that’s unknown until someone actually activates the contract – and we won’t know that for a little while yet.

Arming the nuke and defending it prior to launch will, likely, remain in some capacity given they were the biggest challenges previously.