How to get a Swarm killstreak in Modern Warfare 3

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 is coming fast and the new content is bringing in two new killstreaks, one of which is a throwback to Black Ops 2, Swarm.

Killstreaks are an integral part of the Call of Duty experience and Modern Warfare 3 has an abundance of new and old ones for players to choose from.

In the Season 1 announcement, the developers revealed the new maps, modes, and killstreaks that are coming to the game on December 6, which include the EMP and Swarm killstreaks from Black Ops 2.

Those who remember Swarm from the previous title should know just how powerful it can be, and also how hard it is to get. Here is how players can earn Swarm in Modern Warfare 3.

How to earn the Swarm killstreak in MWIII

Swarm calls in a large number of Mosquito Drones that will rain down on an area or the entire map. To call it in, players will first need to unlock it via an Armory Challenge. Once unlocked, all you need to do is equip the killstreak before hopping into a game and get 1875 points to call it in.

That point total equates to about 15 kills. Players can earn the streak without confirming that many kills, but only in objective-based game modes. Objectives give players a different amount of points depending on the mode, so players who play the objective while also racking up kills will be able to call in the airstrike without needing to get exactly 15 eliminations.

To make earning the killstreak easier, players can also equip cheaper streaks that they can call in to net more kills or reveal enemies to make this task less arduous.

Players will gain access to this classic streak once Season 1 drops on December 6.