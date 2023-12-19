MW3 players still desperate for fan-favorite Modern Warfare feature to return

MW3 players are reminiscing on the days of old, with some hopeful the Specialist feature will make a return at some point.

Since Modern Warfare 2019, Call of Duty has seen a significant shift in its post-launch support. Each new season has introduced a whole new Battle Pass, full of cosmetics to earn, fresh weapons to unlock, and new maps to stomp the competition on.

Over the years, the support after launch has grown to introduce more content. For example, MW3‘s first season introduced the Swarm and EMP Killstreaks, along with a whole heap of new additions.

This style of post-launch support has been widely regarded as refreshing, and it’s left some fans hoping we can see the return of fan-favorite features from previous entries, most notably the Specialist feature.

MW3 players hopeful Specialist streaks return

The Specialist feature was first introduced in 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, and it would reward players with Perks instead of Killstreaks for players who chained together multiple kills without dying. By the time you hit the max kill requirement, anywhere between 6-8 kills, you’d unlock all the Perks in the game.

This feature has been a staple in Infinity Ward titles, aka the modern-era CoDs, but it was absent in last year’s release. It’s also missing in the current title, meaning it’s been four years since we’ve seen it in-game, excluding the original Warzone.

A post in the ModernWarfareIII subreddit made sure players wouldn’t forget the Specialist feature existed.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of players want the feature to return. “I really want Specialist back. Much more enjoyable than the neutered Killstreaks we have now,” one stated. The latter half of this comment is a sentiment that’s been floating around the community of late, with many feeling Killstreaks are “useless.”

Of course, MW3 features a new Perk system that revolves around selecting gear, shoes, and other wearables for Perk benefits. This opened the floor for one joke: “It wouldn’t work in this game, how am I supposed to wear 5 pairs of shoes,” to which a reply said: “You slowly turn into a Foot Locker employee.”

Time will tell if the Specialist feature will return or not, but it would be a nice addition for those looking to ditch Killstreaks for more player freedom.