How to get an EMP killstreak in Modern Warfare 3

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 is coming fast and the new content is bringing in two new killstreaks, one of which is a throwback to Black Ops 2, the EMP.

The first season of content for Modern Warfare 3 was announced on November 30. The announcement showcased new maps, modes, killstreaks, and other goodies coming to the game on December 6.

The showcase also included new Zombies content and updates to Call of Duty: Warzone.

Among the new content coming to the game are two throwback killstreaks from Black Ops 2, Swarm and the EMP. Those who remember the EMP streak from the previous title should know just how powerful and useful it can be. Here is how players can earn the EMP in Modern Warfare 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The EMP is coming to MWIII

First, players will need to unlock the killstreak via Armory Challenges once the update comes out. Once unlocked, the killstreak just needs to be added to your arsenal.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In an actual match, players must earn 1,625 points, or 13 kills, to call in the killstreak. Players can also earn points through assists, other killstreak eliminations, or objectives, so getting 13 kills is not always needed to call in an EMP.

Sledgehammer Two new killstreaks are coming to MWIII, the EMP and Swarm.

Once called in, the EMP will disrupt all enemy killstreaks and equipment. This killstreak was usually utilized in Black Ops 2 as the second-most expensive streak in a player’s loadout. The EMP helped deal with UAVs and made it easier for players to roll through to their most expensive streak without enemy streaks potentially killing them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The EMP will also be helpful in objective game modes in Modern Warfare 3 as it will disrupt equipment that many players throwdown on objectives to deter enemies from contesting certain areas.

Players can try out the new steak when it becomes available on December 6.