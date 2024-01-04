MW3 player tragically dies to their own killstreak just shy of a nuke

An MW3 player shares a clip of a monumental mistake they made after going on a ridiculous killstreak, with their own killstreak working against them.

It’s not an easy thing to go on a massive killing streak in MW3 and it takes a lot of luck to make it happen in the first place.

Many players spend a lot of time trying to get to that 30-kill nuke and when everything is going right for them, it can help lead them to that prized 30-kill Nuke reward.

However, a player has shared a clip where everything was going right for them in a match, but their own mistake ended everything.

MW3 player gets friendly fired by their own killstreak

The clip was shared on the MW3 subreddit with a warning title: “I’ve learned the hard way: don’t rush people when you are on a 21-kill streak and your swarm killstreak is up.”

The gameplay shows the player popping off in a match on the Greece map, with the player sprinting around and taking out just about every enemy they come across with ease.

But it all comes crashing down when they get too aggressive, pushing on an enemy, only to be blown up by their own Mosquito Drone killstreak that they activated.

Despite the tragic, yet hilarious, end to the clip, most of the comments are complimentary of the players’ abilities, with one user saying, “You got great aim bro! Love seeing MNK players on here.”

Unfortunately, not every response was positive, and there were a large amount of cheating accusations for how easily they were getting kills in the clip.

“Bro is ice skating at like 3x sprint speed and everyone is like, ‘How could this be cheating?'”

Most of these accusations take issue with how the opponents in the lobby don’t seem to react to the player at all, leading many people to believe they have reverse boosted their lobby.

Reverse boosting is when a player intentionally tanks their rank in a game by purposefully playing poorly for a few games, so that the game will put them in a low-skill match where they can dominate.

It is odd that the majority of the discourse around the clip is focused on the player’s moves, rather than the untimely death they experience at the end.