COD 2023: Everything we know — Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, leaked release date, more

The COD 2023 leaks have started coming thick and fast, as we reach the part of the annual cycle which sees players getting excited for the new title. Here’s everything we know about the next Call of Duty game, reported to be called Modern Warfare 3.

When Modern Warfare 2 (2022) first launched, there was much speculation and a number of rumors floating around, suggesting that the game would be the first in COD history to have a two-year cycle, meaning there wouldn’t be a new game in 2023.

As the year went on, though, that rumor started to die down, as reports started to come out that there would be a large expansion to MWII and, now, a full-fledged premium title, which leaks have suggested will be called Modern Warfare III, and developed by Sledgehammer Games.

While official details are still scarce, here’s everything we know about the 2023 COD title so far, and all the major leaks that have come out.

Is there a Modern Warfare 3 release date?

According to the original reports from Tom Henderson, Modern Warfare 3 is due to release on November 10, 2023.

This aligns with the usual timeframe for Call of Duty launches, but of course, these things can be subject to change.

Is Sledgehammer developing Modern Warfare 3?

According to reports, Sledgehammer Games is developing Modern Warfare 3, giving Treyarch the full three years they expected to push out the 2024 COD title.

This means only a two-year gap for Sledgehammer, who also developed Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021.

If true, it’s unclear why exactly this decision was made to have SHG leading development on the game, though as with all Call of Duty titles now, they will receive support from all other Activision studios including both Infinity Ward and Treyarch.

What will happen to Warzone?

As mentioned in the original leaks, Modern Warfare 3 is apparently going to bring a whole new map to Warzone, as well.

They state that Las Almas, the location from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, will feature as the BR’s new large-scale map, slated to launch at the start of Season 1 in December 2023.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

There will apparently be a Zombies mode in MW3, but it has been dubbed ‘Outbreak 2.0’, a reference to the Outbreak mode from the 2020 franchise entry Black Ops Cold War.

Reportedly, it is not decided yet whether this will be part of the premium offering or a free-to-play addition.

These are the key dates according to the original leak:

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

– October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023 Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

– October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023 Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

– November 2, 2023 Full Release (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

– November 10, 2023 Season 1 Launch & New Warzone Map – December 5, 2023

It’s worth noting that none of the above has been confirmed by Activision or any of the development studios, so take it all with a pinch of salt now as we await official information about the game.