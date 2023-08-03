Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals launch weapons, equipment, & killstreaks
It’s that time of the year again when Call of Duty leaks start trickling out. Most recently, a datamine revealed Modern Warfare 3’s launch weapon roster, along with a few equipment items and killstreaks.
News around Call of Duty 2023 is still shrouded in mystery, but that’s all about to change. Activision confirmed there will be a worldwide reveal event for the upcoming game at some point during Season 5 in Warzone 2. Leaks suggest the in-game event will take place on August 17.
Leaks also indicate the game will be called Modern Warfare 3 and developed by Sledgehammer Games. Additionally, rumors lean toward the classic mini-map and Ninka perk returning. Besides those few nuggets, there is still much to unwrap before the rumored November 10 release date.
However, a leaked weapon roster certainly unveils one of the biggest pieces of the puzzle fans have been waiting for.
Modern Warfare 3 weapon roster leaked
Here is the full list of the leaked Modern Warfare 3 leaked weapons, equipment items, and killstreaks.
Assault Rifles
- jup_ar_acharlie = Bushmaster ACR in 5.56
- jup_ar_acharlie300 = Bushmaster ACR in .300 Blackout
- jup_ar_golf36 = Heckler & Koch G36
- jup_ar_bromeo2m = CZ BREN 2 Ms in 7.62×39
- jup_ar_bromeo805 = CZ 805 BREN in 5.56
- jup_ar_foxtrot2000 = FN F2000
- jup_ar_qbravo95 = QBZ-95 in 5.8×42
- jup_ar_qbravo97 = QBZ 97 NSR Gen 3 in 5.56
Battle Rifles
- jup_br_acharlie450 = Bushmaster ACR in .450 Bushmaster
- jup_br_bromeo2 = CZ BREN 2 BR in 7.62×51
- jup_br_xmike5 = MCX Spear(XM7)
- Designated Marksman Rifles:
- jup_dm_acharlied = ACR DMR in 5.56
- jup_dm_bromeop = CZ BREN 2 PPS
- jup_dm_slima8 = Heckler & Koch SL8
- jup_dm_svictork = Kalashnikov SVK
Light Machine Guns
- jup_lm_evictor = FN EVOLYS
- jup_lm_mgolf36 = Heckler & Koch MG36
- jup_lm_pkilob = Bullpup PKP Pecheneg
- jup_lm_pkilop = PKP Pecheneg
- jup_lm_qbravo95lsw = QJB-95 LSW
Pistols
- jup_pi_glima21 = Glock 21
- jup_pi_mike93 = Beretta 93R
- jup_pi_rsierra12 = RSh-12
- jup_pi_uzulum = Micro Uzi
Submachine Guns
- jup_sm_coscar635 = Colt Model 635
- jup_sm_lwhiskey = LWRC SMG-45
- jup_sm_scharlie3 = CZ SCORPION EVO 3
- jup_sm_umike = Heckler & Koch UMP
- jup_sm_uzulu = Uzi
- jup_sm_uzulup = Uzi Pro
Shotguns
- jup_sh_pump = ?
- jup_sh_semi = ?
Sniper Rifles
- jup_sn_hsierra = Steyr HS .50 M1
- jup_sn_svictor = SVCh
Lethal Equipment
- jup_eq_butterfly_mine = PFM-1 mine
Killstreaks
- jup_ks_lrad = Long-range acoustic device
- jup_ks_switchblade_drone = AeroVironment Switchblade
Based on the leaked list of weapons, it appears Sledgehammer Games is bringing back the controversial Receivers and Platform system.
Infinity Ward introduced Receivers in Modern Warfare 2, fundamentally changing how guns work. For example, the M4 assault rifle and FSS Hurricane SMG are different classes but fall under the same Platform.
Unlocking M4 attachments also unlocks FSS Hurricane attachments because they are in the same Platform. The new system eliminated the need to pour countless hours into each weapon to unlock individual attachments, but it provided its own consequences.
Some community members complained about the convoluted attachment unlock process. For instance, players argued it didn’t make sense that they needed to level up a sniper rifle to unlock a shotgun attachment just because they are categorized in the same platform.
It remains to be seen if COD 2023 will use this system, but it’s worth watching. And as with any leak, it’s important to take it with a pinch of salt.
That’s everything we know about the upcoming game’s weapon pool. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.