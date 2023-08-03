Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals launch weapons, equipment, & killstreaks

It’s that time of the year again when Call of Duty leaks start trickling out. Most recently, a datamine revealed Modern Warfare 3’s launch weapon roster, along with a few equipment items and killstreaks.

News around Call of Duty 2023 is still shrouded in mystery, but that’s all about to change. Activision confirmed there will be a worldwide reveal event for the upcoming game at some point during Season 5 in Warzone 2. Leaks suggest the in-game event will take place on August 17.

Article continues after ad

Leaks also indicate the game will be called Modern Warfare 3 and developed by Sledgehammer Games. Additionally, rumors lean toward the classic mini-map and Ninka perk returning. Besides those few nuggets, there is still much to unwrap before the rumored November 10 release date.

However, a leaked weapon roster certainly unveils one of the biggest pieces of the puzzle fans have been waiting for.

Modern Warfare 3 weapon roster leaked

Here is the full list of the leaked Modern Warfare 3 leaked weapons, equipment items, and killstreaks.

Article continues after ad

Assault Rifles

jup_ar_acharlie = Bushmaster ACR in 5.56

jup_ar_acharlie300 = Bushmaster ACR in .300 Blackout

jup_ar_golf36 = Heckler & Koch G36

jup_ar_bromeo2m = CZ BREN 2 Ms in 7.62×39

jup_ar_bromeo805 = CZ 805 BREN in 5.56

jup_ar_foxtrot2000 = FN F2000

jup_ar_qbravo95 = QBZ-95 in 5.8×42

jup_ar_qbravo97 = QBZ 97 NSR Gen 3 in 5.56

Battle Rifles

jup_br_acharlie450 = Bushmaster ACR in .450 Bushmaster

jup_br_bromeo2 = CZ BREN 2 BR in 7.62×51

jup_br_xmike5 = MCX Spear(XM7)

Designated Marksman Rifles:

jup_dm_acharlied = ACR DMR in 5.56

jup_dm_bromeop = CZ BREN 2 PPS

jup_dm_slima8 = Heckler & Koch SL8

jup_dm_svictork = Kalashnikov SVK

Light Machine Guns

jup_lm_evictor = FN EVOLYS

jup_lm_mgolf36 = Heckler & Koch MG36

jup_lm_pkilob = Bullpup PKP Pecheneg

jup_lm_pkilop = PKP Pecheneg

jup_lm_qbravo95lsw = QJB-95 LSW

Pistols

jup_pi_glima21 = Glock 21

jup_pi_mike93 = Beretta 93R

jup_pi_rsierra12 = RSh-12

jup_pi_uzulum = Micro Uzi

Submachine Guns

jup_sm_coscar635 = Colt Model 635

jup_sm_lwhiskey = LWRC SMG-45

jup_sm_scharlie3 = CZ SCORPION EVO 3

jup_sm_umike = Heckler & Koch UMP

jup_sm_uzulu = Uzi

jup_sm_uzulup = Uzi Pro

Shotguns

jup_sh_pump = ?

jup_sh_semi = ?

Sniper Rifles

jup_sn_hsierra = Steyr HS .50 M1

jup_sn_svictor = SVCh

Lethal Equipment

jup_eq_butterfly_mine = PFM-1 mine

Killstreaks

jup_ks_lrad = Long-range acoustic device

jup_ks_switchblade_drone = AeroVironment Switchblade

Based on the leaked list of weapons, it appears Sledgehammer Games is bringing back the controversial Receivers and Platform system.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Infinity Ward introduced Receivers in Modern Warfare 2, fundamentally changing how guns work. For example, the M4 assault rifle and FSS Hurricane SMG are different classes but fall under the same Platform.

Unlocking M4 attachments also unlocks FSS Hurricane attachments because they are in the same Platform. The new system eliminated the need to pour countless hours into each weapon to unlock individual attachments, but it provided its own consequences.

Article continues after ad

Some community members complained about the convoluted attachment unlock process. For instance, players argued it didn’t make sense that they needed to level up a sniper rifle to unlock a shotgun attachment just because they are categorized in the same platform.

It remains to be seen if COD 2023 will use this system, but it’s worth watching. And as with any leak, it’s important to take it with a pinch of salt.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming game’s weapon pool. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.