Buffed MW3 LMG is now one of the best weapons in multiplayer

Modern Warfare 3’s LMGs aren’t used too often, but following a huge buff in Season 3 Reloaded it’s time to give the DG-58 LSW a shot with it now being one of the best weapons in multiplayer.

Most of the LMGs in MW3 aren’t that good. While they see plenty of use in Warzone where long-range damage and larger magazines are meta, this doesn’t apply in multiplayer where handling and mobility are king.

The Pulemyot 762 with the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit is viable but even then, most assault rifles and battle rifles outclass it. Outside of very specific circumstances and positions, it just isn’t worth using most LMGs in multiplayer.

However, Season 3 Reloaded saw the DG-58 LSW receive some huge buffs which have made it a real contender. These buffs saw the LMG’s recoil reduced by 13% and it was given the ability to kill in four shots. This results in a new TTK of just 255 ms which ranks amongst the best in Modern Warfare 3.

Activision

Here is the DG-58 LSW loadout you’ll want to use to dominate multiplayer:

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb

Although the DG-58 LSW is extremely accurate and outguns most other weapons it is still an LMG. Even with this loadout that greatly improves mobility and handling, this heavy-duty weapon still aims in slower than almost any assault rifle build.

You don’t want to run and gun with this. Instead, the DG-58 LSW is best used to lock down lanes and control power positions. If used right, this LMG is undoubtedly one of the best guns in multiplayer right now and is well worth using.