JoeWo’s lightning-fast PPSH Warzone loadout breaks mobility stat

The PPSH is known for its high fire rate and ease of use, but JoeWo’s mobility loadout pushes this speedy gun to its limits.

Movement speed has always been incredibly important in Warzone, especially in close-quarter engagements. After all, being able to run rings around your foes can give you a huge advantage.

This is where JoeWo’s lightning-fast PPSH loadout comes in. The Warzone streamer is known for his incredible movement mechanics, but his latest build has pushed the game’s mobility to its very limits.

So, if you’re looking for a fast SMG you can use to outmaneuver your foes on Rebirth Island, then this PPSH loadout is one you’ll want to try.

Advertisement

JoeWo’s best PPSH Warzone loadout

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: CQB Stock

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: 55 Round Drum

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Unlike our own PPSH loadout, JoeWo has only included attachments that drastically raise the SMG’s speed. First up is the Tiger Team Spotlight and Bruiser Grip. Both of these attachments enhance the gun’s movement speed and sprint speed, which enable you to nimbly streak across the battlefield.

Read More: Best STG44 Warzone loadout

To capitalize on the added mobility, the streamer has also used the Serpent Wrap and CQB Stock. While Rear Grip speeds up your ADS time, the Stock reduces the sprint to fire penalty. This allows players to aggressively rush down their opponent or go for sneaky flanks.

Timestamp of 0:18

Lastly, the 55 Round Drum gives the maximum amount of ammunition, which is particularly helpful during 1v2 scenarios. After all, having to constantly reload during crucial moments can lead to some incredibly frustrating deaths.

Advertisement

JoeWo’s mobility-based PPSH loadout is best used on Rebirth Island, where the smaller engagement ranges really allow this setup to shine. Be sure to take it for a spin if you’re after an alternative to the MP40 and Owen Gun.