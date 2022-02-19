Warzone pro Tommey wins $100K tourney with new Automaton loadout after Bren nerfs

The Warzone Pacific Season 2 patch nerfed the meta long-range Bren ahead of a $100,000 tournament. But, pro Tommey wasn’t fazed and pulled out a new Vanguard Automation loadout to pave his way to victory.

Most of Pacific’s first season was dominated by two weapons in particular. The MP-40 ruled the short-range, while the Bren was the top-dog for long-range fights.

It was clear that these two were the go-to guns for every single pro in Warzone, but it took until Season 2 for the team to send out a meaningful nerf.

With a $100K tourney on the line, and basically no time to figure out which gun would be meta, Tommey crafted a new Automation loadout.

Warzone pro Tommey uses Automaton loadout in $100K tourney win

If you’re just looking for the exact setup, below you can find a complete list of attachments Tommey used on his Automaton.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

You can see that this build is primarily focused on controlling the recoil of the assault rifle. The Bren was known for doing insane damage, all while having no kick to it. So Tommey crafted an Automaton that does similar things.

With the ZAC 600mm BFA, m1941 Hand Stop, and Anastasia Padded he is able to get his gun to the least amount of recoil possible with this Vanguard AR. And if you’re looking to see it in action, then you’re in luck.

As you can see from this clip during the tournament, the Automaton shreds just as fast as the Bren used to. Tommey destroys an enemy off a head glitch with his laser loadout.

He complimented his AR with the normal MP-40 build as himself along with many others still find it to be the most viable SMG.