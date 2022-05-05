Swagg shows off lethal QBZ Warzone loadout after meta-shifting patch in Season 3

Warzone’s weapon meta has changed once again and Swagg has a deadly QBZ loadout that is perfect for Season 3.

The recent Warzone Season 3 weapon balance patch has impacted a number of the best loadouts. Raven Software has reined in a number of Assault Rifles, with the Cold War AK-47, XM4, and EM2 being among those hit with damage nerfs.

Meanwhile, there have been significant buffs to Vanguard’s weapons, with the focus of making them a lot more viable. However, one weapon that has been receiving attention from Warzone streamers is none other than the QBZ.

In fact, Swagg currently believes the QBZ has what it takes to be a meta AR in the title’s Season 3 update. This is largely down to its high damage and great mobility options, which make it a great choice for picking up high kill games.

Swagg’s QBZ Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 15.5” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

Swagg’s QBZ loadout is tailored around reducing the AR’s recoil, which makes it much easier to use during mid-range engagements. In fact, when this gun is kitted out with the Agency Suppressor, 15.5” Task Force, Axial Arms 3x, and Field Agent Grip – the QBZ needs very little recoil management.

This is particularly useful for those that hate wrestling for control when firing full auto. Because of the reduction in horizontal and vertical recoil, Swagg has utilized the Axial Arms 3x to help with mid-range firefights.

The added bullet velocity from the 15.5” Task Force Barrel and Agency Suppressor also makes hitting ranged targets that much easier. Even if you miss some shots, the STANAG 60 Rnd Drum gives you plenty of ammunition to get back on target.

In fact, the high damage output from this QBZ loadout makes securing multi-kills incredibly easy. It’s certainly not hard to see why Swagg picked up a whopping 34-kill game, so be sure to give this QBZ loadout ago when you next drop into Caldera.