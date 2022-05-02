JGOD unveils best “close-range meta” Warzone loadout in Season 3 update

Warzone guru and YouTuber JGOD has revealed what he thinks is the best close-quarter loadout for dominating Caldera and Rebirth Island in Season 3 Classified Arms.

Season 3 of Warzone has finally kicked off and it’s introduced Operation Monarch, two new weapons, and a range of significant balance changes to Raven Software’s battle royale.

Although the community is enjoying these new additions, it can be extremely difficult to customize a meta loadout that can compete on Caldera and Rebirth Island.

This is especially true for close-range setups, as there are so many SMGs, ARs, and shotguns to choose from, it’s hard to know which choices are the best in Classified Arms.

Luckily, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has all the answers, and he’s outlined the strongest “close-quarter meta” loadout in Season 3.

JGOD’s Owen Gun & Jak-12 loadout

Owen Gun

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Hockenson 142mm Rapid Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk1: Quick

Jak 12

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: ZLR J03699 Torrent

ZLR J03699 Torrent Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Magazine: 20 Round Drum Mags

20 Round Drum Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Amped

Despite receiving a nerf in the Season 3 update, JGOD has included the Owen Gun in his close-range meta setup as according to him, it’s still one of the “pound for pound” strongest guns in Warzone.

With an absolutely lethal TTK and a huge amount of mobility, it thrives on both Rebirth Island and Caldera, making it an incredibly versatile pick.

Not only that, the SMG is capable of holding 72 rounds of ammunition with the 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Mag, making it easy to wipe out entire squads without having to reload.

Finally, the Warzone guru rounds off his close-quarter setup with an old-school pick from Modern Warfare in the Jak-12. Despite being in the battle royale arsenal for a long-time, it’s still top-tier in confined spaces and will regularly catch enemies off-guard.

If the Owen Gun and Jak-12 don’t suit your playstyle, check JGOD’s video above as he lays out a range of other setups that may fit you better.

It’s worth remembering that attachments all come down to preference, so experimenting and changing them up will benefit your performance in the long run.