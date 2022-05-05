JoeWo’s MP5 Warzone loadout is perfect for close-range firefights

The Warzone Season 3 weapon balance patch has shaken up the current meta, giving classic guns like the Modern Warfare MP5 the chance to shine.

While the MP40 and Owen Gun still continue to prove popular in Warzone Season 3, a number of classic Modern Warfare weapons have begun to enter the field. Previously, JoeWo unveiled his lethal M40A1 loadout that still packs a punch, but now the streamer has set his sights on the MP5.

This lightning-fast SMG previously dominated both the game’s casual and competitive scene for multiple seasons. Not only does the Modern Warfare MP5 come packed with great mobility, but it also has decent close-range damage that makes it particularly potent when used in more intimate engagements.

In order to get the most out of this SMG in the new season, JoeWo has created the best MP5 Warzone loadout you can use to get an edge over your foes.

JoeWo’s MP5 Warzone loadout

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

JoeWo’s MP5 loadout is all about increasing the gun’s speed, with attachments that bolster bullet velocity and general mobility. First up is the Monolithic Integral Suppressor, which increases the MP5’s damage range and bullet velocity.

Adding to this are the FTAC Collapsible and Merc Foregrip. This Underbarrel attachment reduces the gun’s vertical and horizontal recoil, making it an absolute laser in close-quarter scenarios. To make matters even better, the Stock also improves your mobility and ADS speed.

The 45 Round Mags may seem limited, but JoeWo has utilized the Sleight of Hand Perk to ensure reloads are kept quick. After all, getting killed during lengthy animations is incredibly frustrating, particularly when you have a gun you have to reload often.

So, there you have it, one MP5 loadout that you can use to obliterate your rivals in Warzone Season 3.