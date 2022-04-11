JoeWo reveals lightning-fast Welgun loadout to dominate Warzone

The Welgun continues to be a popular pick in Warzone Season 2, especially in the SMG category. To help increase your KDA, JoeWo has revealed his deadly Welgun loadout that is perfect for both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Warzone is home to plenty of lethal SMGs, but one that is proving incredibly dominant is the Welgun. This old-school weapon was added with the Vanguard integration and it has quickly become one of the best SMGs in Warzone’s current meta.

Not only does it come packed with a blisteringly fast rate of fire, but it also gives players a huge amount of movement speed. In fact, JoeWo’s Welgun loadout enables you to run rings around your foes, giving you a huge advantage in close-quarters scenarios.

Whether you’re tired of the game’s MP40 loadout or just wish to rely on your movement mechanics, this Welgun class will enable you to get a dominant edge over your foes.

JoeWo’s best Welgun loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short Barrel

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

The Welgun has quickly risen up the Warzone meta rankings, firmly placing itself amongst the best SMGs in the game. To demonstrate just how devastating this punchy gun can be, JoeWo has created the perfect Welgun loadout to maximize movement speed.

By utilizing the Removed Stock, 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags, and Fabric Grip, players can whizz around the map. This makes aggressive pushes and deadly flanks incredibly easy.

In order to increase the Welgun’s fire rate and bullet velocity, JoeWo has attached the Recoil Booster, 120mm Gawain Short Barrel, Lengthened ammo type.

Meanwhile, the m1941 Hand Stop and 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags alleviate a lot of the gun’s vertical recoil. Because of this, players can use the Slate Reflector to instantly zap onto an enemy’s head and beam them down without the need for any significant recoil management.

Lastly, the Fleet Perk provides a decent boost to movement and weapon swap speeds. Make sure to give this Welgun loadout a go next time you drop into Rebirth Island or Caldera, and sprint rings around your opponents.