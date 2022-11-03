Best SP-X 80 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Despite the SP-X 80 being one of the last available Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, it’s still one of the strongest snipers out there – as long as you use the right loadout. Here’s the best SP-X 80 Modern Warfare 2 loadout along with the best perks, equipment, and attachments.

The SP-X 80 is one of the best snipers for quick scoping and is arguably one of the best weapons in the game, especially if you prefer staying back and taking the enemy out quickly and efficiently. However, this fantastic sniper can only reach its full potential with the right loadout.

We’ve compiled the best loadout, perks, and equipment so you can stay at the top of your game with a weapon that’s as powerful as it can be. Here’s the best SP-X 80 Modern Warfare 2 loadout so you can get back to dominating the battlefield.

Best SP-X 80 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory

18.5″ Bryson LR Factory Muzzle : Nilsound 90

: Nilsound 90 Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Stock: Max DMR Precision

Max DMR Precision Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

The SP-X 80 is ideal for quick scoping so ADS speed needs to be at the forefront of a loadout. This is why we recommend using the 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory barrel which will dramatically increase your aim down sight speed.

The same element is also improved through the Schlager Match Grip which touches on both ADS speed and your sprint-to-fire time, perfect for any quick scoper.

However, with all the ADS, you still need to look into improving the stability on the SP-X 80. We recommend using the Max DMR Precision stock to improve ADS again but also focus on enhancing your aiming stability for those quick but accurate shots.

While optional and risky when aiming down the sight, we suggest attaching the FSS OLE-V Laser for more ADS, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability with very few negatives, aside from being visible when aiming.

Lastly, the Nilsound 90 is a great silencer with range-extending capabilities allowing you to thrive from any distance.

Best SP-X 80 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Stim

The right perks and equipment are vital for a sniper in Modern Warfare 2. That’s why we recommend using Tracker and Battle Hardened. Tracker will allow you to carefully follow the enemy from behind whereas Battle Hardened will keep you safe from those frustrating grenades.

When it comes to the bonus perk, Focus is the best to choose. It helps your flinch when aiming and extends your hold breath duration to keep those shots accurate.

How to unlock the SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately, the SP-X 80 is relatively complicated to unlock in Modern Warfare 2.

The first thing you’ll need to do is reach level seven. Once you’ve done that the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle will be unlocked. Use that until it gets to level 13. Once you’ve done that, you will unlock the SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle. Play with that gun until it reaches level 16. Then, the LA-B 330 Sniper will unlock. Use that until it reaches level 17 and the SP-X 80 will be yours.

In summary, to unlock the SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2, follow these steps:

Reach player level seven Level the SP-R 208 to level 13 Level the SA-B 50 to Level 16 Level the LA-B 330 to level 17 Unlock the SP-X 80

Alternatives to the SP-X 80 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

With the SP-X 80 taking so long to unlock, one of the best alternatives is the MCPR-300 sniper. It’s the first sniper you unlock and can certainly pack a punch when needed.

Alternatively, if you prefer something a bit more up close and personal, the LM-S Marksman Rifle is a great use of power and speed.

Now you know the best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can get right back to stealthily wiping out the enemy. While loading up a game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 guides:

