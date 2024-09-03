Best Marine SP loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Marine SP is arguably one of the worst weapons in the Black Ops 6 beta, but the shotgun shines with the right loadout.

You’ll need to trust the process with the Marine SP. Without any attachments, poor damage range and mobility hold the shotgun back from being a true contender.

However, after you level up the weapon and progress through every weapon level, you will get attachments that make everything easier. Let’s jump right into which loadout works best.

Best Black Ops 6 Marine SP loadout

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Barrel: Long Barrel

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Laser: Fast Motion Laser

Dexerto

Rapid Fire increases the rechambering speed and will be helpful when you need one more shot to kill an enemy but wouldn’t have fired fast enough previously.

Next up, the Modified Choke muzzle makes it easier to land a one-shot kill with a headshot thanks to the improved aim-down sight pellet spread. With this attachment all of the bullets will be closer together and more accurate.

One of the weakest aspects of this weapon is its poor damage range. So, with that in mind, the Long Barrel increases damage range and magazine ammo capacity.

We still expect the shotgun to struggle in some engagements, but this attachment helps.

There will be instances where you don’t have enough time to aim down sight in a gunfight. For those engagements, the Fast Motion Laser improves jumping, diving, and sliding, hip-fire spread.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for Marine SP

Dexerto

The Marine SP suffers from poor mobility, so we recommend using a perk set that makes it easier to get closer to enemies without getting caught.

Gung-Ho, Double Time, and Dexterity all improve mobility and Ghost keeps you off the mini-map and protects from UAVs constantly sweeping the area.

Using the three red Perks, you unlock the Enforce combat specialty, which grants a temporary buff to movement speed and heal regeneration rate after killing enemies. This is the best combat specialty and should be on every loadout.

To gain these benefits, you’ll want to use these perks and equipment:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Gung-Ho

Perk 3: Double Time

Perk 4: Dexterity

Lethal: Thermo Grenade

Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

How to unlock Marine SP in Black Ops 6 Beta

The Marine SP is unlocked by reaching level 4, making it one of the more accessible weapons. In addition, that should happen in no time, as all experience rates are doubled in the beta.

For more meta builds, check out our Black Ops 6 gun tier list, as well as the best Jackal PDW and best C9 loadouts, both of which are dominating the beta. Also, you’ll want to make sure that your controller settings are optimized to avoid being hindered.