Best L-AB 330 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

The L-AB 330 stands out among a pack of impressive Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, but only if it has the best loadout. Here’s the best L-AB 330 loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Sniping is back and better than ever in Modern Warfare 2. Ground War returns for the first time since Modern Warfare 2019, introducing five 32v32 maps. Sniper Rifles excel in long-range combat, matching perfectly with the game’s larger-scale environments.

However, the L-AB’s lightweight build also makes it viable in tight quarters 6v6 combat. Fans of quick scoping will immediately feel at home with this versatile gun.

If you want to maximize the L-AB 330’s untapped potential in Modern Warfare 2, then you need our best loadout for the weapon.

Best L-AB 330 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

23.5″ Fluted R-67 Laser: FSS OLE-V Lazer

FSS OLE-V Lazer Optic: SZ Bullseye Optic

SZ Bullseye Optic Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

ZLR T70 Pad Extension Comb: Aim-Assist 406

The best L-AB loadout starts off with the 23.5″ Fluted R-67 Barrel, as it increases damage range, bullet velocity, and movement speed at the cost of aim-down sight speed (ADS) and recoil control. The FSS OLE-V Laser and Aim-Assist 406 Comb offset the Barrel by increasing sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed.

The ZLR T70 Pad Extension Stock also increases ADS speed and sprint speed. We went with the SZ Bullseye Optic because of its increased ADS speed and very small sniper glint, but it comes down to personal preference.

Maximizing damage range, bullet velocity, and aim down-sight speed is essential for any Sniper Rifle loadout.

Best L-AB 330 Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Stim

Tracker allows you to track enemies and land easy kills on unsuspecting enemies. Battle Hardened helps protect you from players pushing you out of sniping positions, nullifying the effects of any thrown equipment, including Snapshot Grenades.

Focus reduces flinch while aiming down sights and extends hold breath duration, an essential for any sniper loadout. High Alert spots enemies out of your view, which will come in handy when focusing all of your attention on positioning and holding angles.

A Proximity Mine holds off players from approaching your sniping perch, while the Stim retains its healing properties that players have come to love over the years to get you straight back into a fight.

Charlie INTEL The L-AB 330 excels in short and long-range engagements.

How to unlock the L-AB 330 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to get your hands on this excellent sniper in Modern Warfare 2, youll need to level up the SP-R 208 to Level 16 to unlock the SA-B 50. Once you’ve done that, use the SA-B 50 until it reaches Level 17, and you should unlock the L-AB 330 Reciever after doing this!

The concept of Gunsmith’s Receivers has thrown some players for a loop, but its a simple system once you learn the formula.

Here’s a quick rundown:

Equip the SP-R 208 Use it until it reaches Level 16 Now, Equip the SA-B 50 Play games of Modern Warfare 2 with it until it reaches Level 17 You can now equip the L-AB 330 Reciever

Alternative to the L-AB 330 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

It’s still early days, so Modern Warfare 2’s Sniper Rifle meta will evolve as we learn more about the intricacies of each option. If you want a bulkier alternative that packs more of a punch, the MCPR-300 hits like a truck at the cost of mobility.

