Best LM-S Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

The LM-S marksmen rifle in Modern Warfare 2 is capable of wiping out enemies in an instant, but you’ll need a top-tier loadout to maximize this weapon’s power.

When it comes to picking a meta gun in Modern Warfare 2, the majority of players gravitate towards ARs and SMGs.

However, there are some incredibly powerful options that are getting overlooked, and one of them can be found in the marksmen rifle category.

We’re of course talking about the LM-S, a weapon that can delete enemies in two bullets with the correct loadout in Modern Warfare 2, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Best LM-S Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Activison The LM-S is a marksmen rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

Attachments

Muzzle: Polafire Suppressor

Polafire Suppressor Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Optic : SZ Lonewolf Optic

: SZ Lonewolf Optic Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Receiver: LM-Seer

The best LM-S loadout in Modern Warfare 2 kicks off with the Polafire Suppressor to boost the gun’s bullet velocity, damage range, and of course, keep it off enemy radars with the suppressed fire.

Follow that up by utilizing the FSS Sharkfin 90 and the Lachmann TCG-10 to bolster the rifle’s recoil, making it easy to land shots. After that, pair these attachments with the Lonewolf Optic for a top-tier scope that’s perfect for medium to long-range gunfights.

Finally, round off the loadout with the FT Mobile Stock to enhance the LM-S’s mobility, allowing you to outplay your opponents and catch them off-guard.

Best LM-S Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Stim

As the LM-S thrives at medium to long-range as a marksmen rifle, having access to Overkill is essential as it will allow you to run a meta SMG for close-range skirmishes. On top of that, Battle Hardened will prevent enemies from flushing you out of power positions using explosives, allowing you to pick them off with a set of well-placed LM-S shots.

When it comes to your bonus perk, Fast Hands is a great option as you want to be able to switch to your SMG on the fly, giving you the best chance of winning your gunfights. For your Ultimate, Ghost is a top-tier option that is guaranteed to be useful, keeping you concealed from the opposing team.

As for equipment, a Proximity Mine is a great way of keeping foes away from your position or alerting you that they’re nearby and of course, a Stim is perfect for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2

In order to get your hands on this powerful marksmen rifle, you’ll need to level up the Lachmann-762 to level 17.

As soon as you’ve done this, you’ll have access to the LM-S and can start perfecting your skills with this top-tier rifle.

Alternative to the LM-S Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If you’re not a fan of the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2, it may be time to pick up a classic weapon in the M16.

This AR also thrives at medium range and as it fires in bursts, it’s possible to eliminate enemies in an instant if all your bullets land on target.

Of course, as always, you’ll need a meta loadout for the M16 and we’ve got you covered with all the attachments you need to use right here.

Now that you have the best LM-S loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

