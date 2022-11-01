Best SP-R 208 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

Despite being slightly unconventional, the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle has become of the meta weapons in Modern Warfare 2. So, we’ve put together the best SP-R 208 loadout in Modern Warfare, complete with the ideal attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Although the game hasn’t been in players’ hands for long, Modern Warfare 2‘s meta is already starting to reveal itself. Infinity Ward’s latest title has plenty of different weapons to try out, and it hasn’t taken fans long to find the strongest options.

It’s no surprise that Assault Rifles and SMGs like the M4 or FSS Hurricane have become popular right away, but there are some more unusual picks that have emerged as contenders. One of these is the SP-R 208, a deadly Marksman Rifle that can one-shot enemies before they know what’s hit them.

Here’s the best SP-R 208 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, along with the best Perks and equipment to complement the class.

Contents

Best SP-R 208 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel

12.5″ Carbon Barrel Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Comb: Aim-assist 406

Aim-assist 406 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The SP-R 208 is the perfect quickscoping weapon in MW2, but however you choose to play, ADS and mobility are essential to unlocking the potential of this gun. We start our loadout with the 12.5″ Carbon Barrel, which reduces the time it takes to look down the sight and general movement speed.

For the Optic, Forge Tac Delta 4 which provides extra magnification to make it easier to land headshots at mid to long range. Then we’ve got the ZRL T70 Pad Extension for another buff to ADS speed so you can snap onto enemies as quickly as possible.

The Aim-assist 406 also works nicely with this build as it decreases the sprint-to-fire time, allowing you to be more reactive while running around the map. Finally, we’ve gone for the FSS ST87 Bolt, which drastically decreases how long it takes to rechamber after a shot.

Activision

Best SP-R 208 Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenades

If you’re not 100% accurate with the SP-R 208 it’s easy to burn through ammo quickly, so Scavenger is ideal for picking up extra bullets on the go. We also recommend Overkill to bring a second primary weapon along, preferably an SMG like the Fennec 45.

For the Bonus Perk, Fast Hands makes switching between your two primaries quick and easy, while also decreasing reload times so you’re never out of the action for long. Then, you should equip Ghost to stay away from enemy UAVs while you’re rushing around the map.

Other players may duck into cover to avoid your fire, but using Drill Charges can quickly flush them out even if you’re outside their building. We’ve paired them with Flash Grenades to disorientate enemies while capturing objectives.

How to unlock the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the SP-R 208 is pretty straightforward in Modern Warfare 2 – all you have to do is reach player level 7 by playing matches and earning XP.

This shouldn’t take too much time, especially if you have a couple of Double XP Tokens left to use.

Best SP-R 208 alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

If you want a long-range weapon but don’t feel like getting in the face of your opponents, the MCPR-300 is one of the most devastating Sniper Rifles in the game.

On the other hand, if you want something that’s a little easier to use, but still packs a punch at range, you could go for the 556 Icarus LMG.

For more on Modern Warfare 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

Modern Warfare 2 new equipment guide: Lethals and Tacticals explained | How to unlock MP5 SMG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2 | How to unlock Oni Operator & Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 | All Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks | What is Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode? | All Modern Warfare 2 perks | All Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades