Best Marine SP loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

Shotguns received a much-needed buff ahead of Warzone integrating with Black Ops 6, making weapons such as the Marine SP an intriguing option.

Although ARs and SMGs primarily run the show in Warzone, shotguns have had brief glimpses of dominance. In 2023, during WZ2, Dragon Breath rounds transformed the KV Broadside into the battle royales’s best weapon, as the shotgun took out enemies in two shots.

Then, series veterans will remember the Haymaker dominating Warzone in MW3 thanks to an Aftermarket Part that increased the shotgun’s rate of fire by a whopping 40%.

The Marine SP doesn’t quite reach the same heights as those previous weapon metas, but this shotgun is devastating with the right loadout.

Best Warzone Marine Sp loadout

Dexerto

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Modified Choke Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Stock: Agility Stock

Agility Stock Laser: Sterlock Laser

Sterlock Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Raven Software overhauled pump-action shotguns to have a one-shot potential within their respective damage ranges while aiming down sights. This change doesn’t apply to annoying semi-automatic shotguns but does benefit the Marine SP.

Without attachments, the Marin SP can eliminate enemies with one headshot up to 3.2 meters. It isn’t much of an upgrade, but the Long Barrel improves that effective range up to 3.7 meters, but any increase helps.

Meanwhile, to discourage players from spamming hip-fire shots, shotguns fire five pellets while aiming down sights compared to four when firing from the hip.

So, with that in mind, we recommend using the Modified Choke to improve ADS pellet spread and the Sterlock Laser to improve hipfire to ADS accuracy.

Lastly, Rapid Fire improves bullet velocity, which helps take down enemies quicker, and the Agility Stock boosts mobility.

Best Marine SP Perks, Equipment & Class Specialty

Dexerto

Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Secondary Weapon: Model L

Model L Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 3: Tempered

Being able to outmaneuver your opponents is crucial in Warzone, especially for shotgun loadouts. That’s why Dexterity is the best Perk 1 because it reduces weapon motion while sliding, diving, and jumping and reduces fall damage.

This Perk only reduces fall damage by around two meters, but the mobility benefits make up for that disappointing ability.

Perk 2 doesn’t offer many intriguing options. So, Quick Fix is the logical choice here because it triggers health regeneration after inserting a plate or getting an elimination. Additionally, you can hip-fire your weapon while equipping a plate, which will save you on more than one occasion.

In saying that, it would be nice if the one-hand plate-equipping animation was faster.

We could also see Sprinter as a popular choice because it allows you to tactical-sprint indefinitely. Yet, this is deceiving. You can tactical-sprint indefinitely with the dedicated melee weapon, meaning this perk will only be useful if you’re playing so aggressively that you don’t have time to pull out your weapon before fighting.

Dexerto

Perk 3, on the other hand, is a difficult choice. You could make a case that Ghost, Gung-Ho, Birdseye, and Alertness are all the obvious selections, but we decided to go with Tempered since it allows you to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three.

Frag Grenades are also a good option, but we went with Throwing Knives to finish off downed enemies. Finally, Smoke Grenades provide cover while rotating across open areas or running away from enemies.

Marine SP pros and cons

PROS CONS Good movement speed and mobility Short maximum damage range Solid iron sights Less than average accuracy One shot-kill potential High-skilled weapon

Out of the 177 weapons in Warzone Season 1, the Marine SP is the 14th most popular weapon, according to WZRanked. This data shows that players understand how powerful the shotgun can be. In saying that, this is a high-risk, high-reward weapon.

The Marine SP consistently takes down enemies in one to two shots, but if you miss a shot, you will get punished by other close-range meta weapons. So, if you are confident in your aim, the Marine SP is one of the best options for short-range engagements in Season 1.

How to unlock Marine SP in Warzone

The Marine SP is the first shotgun available in Warzone, so after you reach Level 4 and unlock custom loadouts, you can equip this weapon and start using it.

Warzone Marine SP alternatives

If the Marine SP doesn’t check every box for you, the Static-HV and C9 are two of the best close-range meta weapons in Season 1.