Best Marksman Rifle loadouts in Black Ops 6

Markman rifles are the best option in Black Ops 6 if you prefer precision over everything else, and using the best marksman rifle loadouts ensures that you will be a dominant force at both medium and long range.

When you think about how to win long-range gunfights in Call of Duty, using an assault rifle or sniper rifle is the usual first choice most players opt for. However, there’s another weapon category that often gets overlooked but is very strong this year – marksman rifles.

If you use a meta DMR build, very few other guns will ever beat you in a fair fight. They deal high damage and have great range, making them lethal in the right hands. To help you make the most of this underrated class of weapons, here are the best marksman rifle loadouts, as well as their rankings when compared to one another.

Best Marksman Rifle loadouts in BO6

1. AEK-973

Dexerto

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

The AEK-973 has gone completely under the community’s radar, but this Marksman Rifle is one of the best guns in Black Ops 6. Not only is it laser accurate, but it’s also reliable, being able to one burst enemies well beyond 30 meters. It’s no exaggeration to say this is one of the top options in the game, and it’s only a matter of time before people start catching on.

While the AEK-973 is powerful regardless of build, you’ll want to use the Rapid Fire mod to make it as strong as possible. This attachment provides a sensational 78% boost to fire rate, reducing its two burst TTK down to just 197 ms, which is still far faster than any assault rifle or SMG. This weapon is extremely overpowered, and it’s insane that more people aren’t using it.

2. Tsarkov 7.62

Dexerto

Optic: Otero Red Dot

Otero Red Dot Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Precision Handguard

Precision Handguard Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

The Tsarkov 7.62 is the only non-sniper rifle that can kill in a single shot. If you land a headshot in its max damage range, it will down enemies in one blow, making it one of the most lethal weapons in the game. Admittably, Black Ops 6’s fast-paced gameplay can make it tricky to use at times, but if you have the skill required, very little can outgun this powerful marksman rifle.

To have the best chance of making this gun work, you need to use the Quickdraw Grip to enhance ADS speed. Equally, the Long Barrel boosts its one-shot kill range, which is a must given that its damage output is this gun’s biggest strength. With this build, you will be able to dominate any lobby, as long as you can land shots when it matters most.

3. SWAT 5.56

Dexerto

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

In many ways, the SWAT 5.56 is similar to the AEK-973. Both are able to kill in just one burst and have impressive range. However, the SWAT loses out in most other ways, with it having worse recoil, a much longer burst delay, and worse handling. It isn’t a bad gun per se, but there’s no real reason to use this over the AEK unless it gets substantially buffed in the future.

Even so, the SWAT 5.56 is still a solid option that can be devastating in the right lobby. That’s especially true when the Ported Compensator and Vertical Foregrip are both equipped, with these turning it into a laser, even at extreme distances. In fact, it’s on those large maps like Red Card and Vorkuta where this comes into its own, as the long sightlines favor its strengths as a precision weapon.

4. DM-10

Dexerto

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Unfortunately, the DM-10 is the worst marksman rifle in Black Ops 6. Unlike the Tsarkov 7.62, this fast-firing DMR cannot kill in one shot. It doesn’t matter how close you are or where you shot lands, it will at best be a two-shot kill. Even worse, its damage range is extremely limited, so you will often have to settle for a three-shot kill, which results in an uncompetitive TTK of 400 ms.

If you want to try and make the DM-10 work, it’s best to build it for close to medium-range engagements and maximize recoil control. This way, at least hold outguns most automatic weapons if you hit your shots, though its slow handling can make this playstyle difficult to pull off. All in all, this is a flawed weapon that is generally outclassed but not unusable by any means.

All Black Ops 6 Marksman Rifles ranked

There are four marksman rifles for you to choose from: AEK-973, DM-10, SWAT 5.56, and Tsarkov 7.62. All of these fill a different niche and have their own unique strengths and weaknesses, but they aren’t all equally strong.

Here’s how they rank, as well as each of their maximum damage range stats where they’ll hit the hardest:

RANK GUN MAXIUM DAMAGE RANGE 1 AEK-973 34m 2 Tsarkov 7.62 44m 3 SWAT 5.56 32m 4 DM-10 25m

Meta analysis

Dexerto

As of launch, there’s no doubt that the AEK-973 is the best markman rifle in Black Ops 6. Its fast rate of fire, low recoil, and high damage range make it a truly lethal option, especially with the Rapid Fire attachment equipped. While most of the community hasn’t caught on yet, it is undoubtably one of the best guns in the game and likely to be nerfed in an upcoming patch.

The Tsarkov 7.62 isn’t too far behind, with its unique ability to one shot to the head giving it some impressive lethality. You’ll need the skill to land headshots consistently, but for players who are confident in their abilities, few guns are going to be as deadly as this.

As for the SWAT 5.56 and DM-10, they are not meta weapons in their current state. The SWAT 5.56 is effectively just an inferior version of the AEK-973, and the DM-10’s inability to kill in one shot makes it difficult to justify using over the Tsarkov 7.62. The latter is especially weak due to its low damage range and poor handling, which make it equally mediocre both up close and from afar.

Of course, marksman rifles aren’t your only option. We’ve also broken down the best Shotguns and the best SMG loadouts, so feel free to see what works best for you. For a bigger picture of BO6’s meta, check out our complete tier list that ranks all of guns in the game from best to worst.