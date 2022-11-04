Best MX9 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

The MX9 is one of the most powerful SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, thanks to its low recoil and great damage output. Here’s the best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the ideal attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Modern Warfare 2’s diverse roster of weapons supports any playstyle, whether you like to use versatile Assault Rifles or pick off enemies with a Sniper Rifle. One of the most popular weapon category is the SMG with its deadly close-range options that can shred through players with ease.

There are a number of meta SMGs to choose from in Modern Warfare 2, and the MX9, a variant of the classic AUG AR, is an underrated gem that’s slowly making a name for itself.

We’ve put together the best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, complete with the perfect attachments to help you dominate matches.

Best MX9 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Barrel : 508mm Rear Guard

: 508mm Rear Guard Optic : SZ Mini

: SZ Mini Comb : FTAC C11 Riser

: FTAC C11 Riser Magazine: 32 Round Mag

Kicking off our best MX9 MW2 loadout is the Forge DX90 Muzzle, which makes the SMGs recoil smoother and easier to handle, while also suppressing its shots. Next up is the 508mm Rear Guard for added bullet velocity and damage range to make sure you’re not caught out in mid-range fights.

The iron sights on the MX9 are a little tough to use, so we also recommend using an Optic. We’ve gone for the SZ Mini because of its clean and simple design.

It’s important to be quick off the draw in close-range combat, so the FTAC C11 Riser Comb will give you a nice boost in ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. Lastly, we’ve got the 32 Round Mag, which gives more ammo to play with in each clip compared to the MX9’s usual 20.

Best MX9 Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenades

With a powerful SMG like the MX9 you’ll want to run around and get up close with the enemy team, so we’ve picked out the ideal Perks for this play style. Double Time increases your sprint time, allowing you to move around the map and flank opponents.

Grenades like Flash Bangs can stop an SMG runner in their tracks, but Battle Hardened will reduce their effects to ensure you’re never out of action for too long. Meanwhile, Fast Hands reduces reload times, which is essential given the MX9’s small magazine size.

Then, for the Ultimate Perk you should go for High Alert, which will let you know if an enemy can see you while you’re moving position.

When it comes to equipment, Semtex is an easy-to-use Lethal that can quickly clean an objective, while Flash Grenades will disorientate enemies before you go in for the kill.

How to unlock the MX9 in Modern Warfare 2

The MX9 is unlocked through the STB 556 Weapon Platform, so the first thing to do is reach level 48 to get hold of the Assualt Rifle.

Then, you’ll have to get the STB 556 up to level 13 by playing matches and getting kills.

Best MX9 alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

If you want a different SMG to try out in Modern Warfare 2, the Fennec 45 is easily one of the strongest options in that category right now.

On the other hand, you could go for the Bryson 800 Shotgun for a deadly close-range gun that can one-shot players with ease.

