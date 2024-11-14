XDefiant directory: Quick links to our gun builds, tips & guides

You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for the best settings or weapons to dominate Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter XDefiant.

Dexerto’s team of experts has been covering XDefiant since its betas, testing all the weapons, factions, and characters to stay on top of the meta.

Here are all of Dexerto’s XDefiant guides in one place to help you find the best guns, settings, loadouts, and more.

Ubisoft

Essential guides

Weapons guides

Best guns & devices

You’ll need the best weapons and devices to perform well in XDefiant, so we’ve broken down every gun and ranked them.

Best weapon builds

Once you’ve grasped all the best guns in the game, you’ll want to check out the best loadouts to get the most from them. Our experts have tested a variety of attachments to bring you the meta setups.

General guides

Meet our XDefiant experts

Our team of FPS experts know all there is to know about XDefiant’s meta.

For more news and updates, check out our XDefiant news page here.