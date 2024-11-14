XDefiant directory: Quick links to our gun builds, tips & guides

XDefiant directory: Quick links to our gun builds, tips & guidesdexerto, ubisoft
You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for the best settings or weapons to dominate Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter XDefiant.
Dexerto’s team of experts has been covering XDefiant since its betas, testing all the weapons, factions, and characters to stay on top of the meta.
Here are all of Dexerto’s XDefiant guides in one place to help you find the best guns, settings, loadouts, and more.
Essential guides
- Every faction ranked
- Best meta loadout for every game mode
- Best audio settings
- Best modes for leveling up weapons
- Best maps ranked
- Best optics for all ranges
- Best ways to counter the Incinerator Drone
- Best keyboard and mouse settings
- Best PC settings
- Does XDefiant have SBMM?
- Does XDefiant have private matches?
Weapons guides
Best guns & devices
You’ll need the best weapons and devices to perform well in XDefiant, so we’ve broken down every gun and ranked them.
- Best XDefiant weapons tier list
- Best devices
Best weapon builds
Once you’ve grasped all the best guns in the game, you’ll want to check out the best loadouts to get the most from them. Our experts have tested a variety of attachments to bring you the meta setups.
- Best 686 Magnum loadout
- Best 93R loadout
- Best AA-12 loadout
- Best ACR 6.8 loadout
- Best AK-47 loadout
- Best D50 loadout
- Best double-barrel loadout
- Best L115 sniper loadout
- Best LVOA-C loadouts
- Best M16A4 loadout
- Best M1911 loadout
- Best M249 loadout
- Best M44 loadout
- Best M4A1 loadout
- Best M60 loadout
- Best M870 loadout
- Best M9 loadout
- Best MDR loadout
- Best MK 20 SSR loadout
- Best MP5A2 loadout
- Best MP7 loadout
- Best P90 loadout
- Best RPK-74 loadout
- Best SVD loadout
- Best TAC-50 loadout
- Best Vector loadout
General guides
- How to add friends and invite
- How to get free skins
- How to unlock every weapon
- How to level up fast
- How to fix Bravo-04 error
- How to fix Delta-01 error
- How to fix Foxtrot-01 error code
- Max level and prestige guide
- XDefiant career stats: kills, wins, playtime
- Challenges and rewards
- Factions and abilities explained
- Ranked mode: matchmaking and meta
- Server status and maintenance updates
- Slide cancel explained
- System requirements
- Twitch Drops guide
Meet our XDefiant experts
Our team of FPS experts know all there is to know about XDefiant’s meta.
For more news and updates, check out our XDefiant news page here.