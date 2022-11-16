Best Kastov 762 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The Kastov 762 is one of the best long-range ARs in MW2, and it will be a go-to selection in Warzone 2. Here’s the best loadout to maximize this deadly weapon’s potential.

Assault Rifles dominated the original Warzone’s meta, and all indications point to a similar trend in Warzone 2. We ranked the top five Warzone 2 weapons, and unsurprisingly, the AR class was featured the most.

If you are looking for an Assault Rifle that eviscerates enemies in medium to long-range engagements, look no further than the Kastov 762. The hard-hitting assault rifle’s difficult recoil pattern makes it a difficult weapon to use, but learning how to harness its power is worth it.

We have you covered for the best Kastov 762 attachments, perks, and equipment so let’s jump right into it.

Contents

Best Kastov 762 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel

KAS-10 584MM Barrel Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Let’s start things off with the KAS-10 584MM Barrel and ZLR Talon 5 Muzzle, which increase damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control at the cost of aim-down sight speed and movement speed.

The Kastov 762 kicks like a mule in longer-range engagements, so it is important to compensate with that in mind. The Demo-X2 Rear Grip improves recoil control at the cost of mobility. Scopes are subjective, but we have found the most success using the VLK 4.0 Optic.

As for ammo capacity, if you are playing Quads or Trios, it makes the most sense to use a 40 Round Mag, so you can take down multiple enemies at once.

Activison The Kastov 762 is an extremely reliable AR in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Best Kastov 762 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Unlike MW2, Warzone 2 players must pick a perk package with a preset bundle. For the Kastov 762, we’ve opted to use the Weapon Specialist Package because it suits the weapon perfectly.

Using Overkill, we recommend equipping an SMG as a second primary weapon. The Kastov 762 dominates at medium and long range, but its maneuverability issues will be noticeable in close-quarters comeback.

Strong Arm often gets overlooked by players, but the ability to aim and throw equipment further will come in handy more times than you think during a Warzone match. Spotter allows you to identify enemy equipment, field upgrades, and kill streaks through walls, which will be very useful in dealing with campers on Al Mazrah.

Possibly more useful in Warzone 2, Survivor pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally round off the class with a Grenade for flushing enemies out of cover and a Stun Grenade for aggressive pushes.

How to unlock the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2

In order to get your hands on this powerful Kastov 762 AR, you’ll reach level 23 overall, which shouldn’t take you long at all if you’re grinding multiplayer or Warzone 2.

Best Kastov 762 alternative

The Kastov-74u is under the same weapon platform as the Kastov 762 but offers a much different package in-game. The devastating AR received a nerf in the Season 1 update, but we still believe it is one of the best weapons in Warzone 2.

While the Kastov 762 thrives at medium to long-range, the Kastov-74u performs closer to an SMG and shines in close-quarters combat.

