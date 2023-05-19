Best Crossbow MW2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The Crossbow is a unique primary weapon categorized as a Marksman Rifle. It might seem gimmicky but when built properly it can be surprisingly strong, especially in the right hands. Here’s the best Crossbow loadout in MW2 including attachments, Perks, and equipment.

The Crossbow is an iconic weapon in Call of Duty having featured in several past installments. It debuted in the original Black Ops and has since appeared in Black Ops 2, Advanced Warfare, World War II, Modern Warfare (2019), and Black Ops Cold War.

Introduced to MW2 in Season 2, the Crossbow is a Marksman Rifle that can secure one shot kills at any range. The catch is that the bolts it shoots travel slowly and therefore require players to lead their shots.

Here’s the best loadout for the Crossbow in MW2, including the attachments, perks, and equipment to use.

Contents

Best Crossbow MW2 loadout

Arms: SO Momenti (+0.22, +0.05)

SO Momenti (+0.22, +0.05) Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser (+0.29, +0.00)

1MW Quick Fire Laser (+0.29, +0.00) Optic: DF105 Reflex Sight

DF105 Reflex Sight Wire: 28-Strand Cable (+6.00, -0.06)

28-Strand Cable (+6.00, -0.06) Stock: Speedtrak Echo (+0.00, +2.40)

The Crossbow’s greatest flaw is that its fired bolts suffer from inaccuracy. This means that they won’t necessarily always go exactly where you aim which can be a huge problem with such an unforgiving fire rate.

To remedy this it is highly recommended to use the SO Momenti arms and 28-Strand Cable wire. These combine to speed up the bolt’s velocity and make it more accurate, making the Crossbow less reliant on luck.

With the bolt accuracy addressed we can now focus on speeding up the Crossbow. Using the 1MW Quick Fire Laser and Speedtrak Echo is a great way of improving ADS speed without any significant cons.

Finally, a clear optic of choice is important as the Crossbow doesn’t have the best iron sights. We recommend the DF105 Reflex Sight but some other good options include the Cronen Mini Pro, Slimline Pro, and SZ Recharge-DX.

Crossbow MW2 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Regardless of how you build the Crossbow, it isn’t going to be ideal for an aggressive playstyle. The Crossbow excels when playing more passive and controlling power positions that favor its effective range.

To account for this we prioritize Perks that work best when playing defensively. The two best Base Perks for this are Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad which greatly weaken the effects of incoming enemy equipment.

For Bonus Perk, Fast Hands is an absolute must as the Crossbow’s reload speed without it is painfully slow. On the Crossbow, this Perk speeds up reload speed by around 25% which is a huge improvement.

As is the case for most weapons, Ghost is the best Ultimate Perk in MW2. It partners extremely well with the Crossbow as this Marksman Rifle doesn’t make you appear on the radar when fired. This opens up the opportunity for a stealth-oriented approach.

The Proximity Mine is a fantastic choice for lethal equipment, letting you cut off lanes and punish overly aggressive players. Meanwhile, the Snapshot Grenade is perfect for scouting out an area before you run in.

How to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2

You can unlock the Crossbow by getting 50 Longshot Kills using Marksman Rifles in any MW2 multiplayer or Warzone game mode.

Previously, the Crossbow was unlocked by completing the Path of the Ronin seasonal event during Season 2.

Alternatives to Crossbow in MW2

Given the Crossbow’s unique characteristics, there isn’t necessarily a direct alternative. Even so, the SP-R 208 is another powerful but slow firing Marksman Rifle that is capable of securing one shot kills at any range.

A less obvious option would be the Lockwood 300 shotgun equipped with Slug Rounds. It has a similar reliance on Fast Hands, infinite one shot kill potential, and requires precision to use effectively.

That’s all for our Crossbow MW2 loadout! For more of our coverage, check out these guides below:

