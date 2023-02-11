Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Path of the Ronin event: Start date, challenges & rewards

A new themed event for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 arrives at the beginning of Season 2, and here is everything players need to know about the start date, challenges, and rewards.

Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to arrive on February 15 with new maps, game modes, and weapons for players to try out.

With the launch of the next season, a new in-game event will also go live, offering fans the chance to get more rewards while playing.

Here is everything to know about the start date, the challenges available, and the rewards included in the event.

According to the official Call of Duty blog post, the new event goes live at the start of Season 2 on February 15 at 9 AM PST.

Season 2 road map for Call of Duty

There are seven main challenges across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. These are “based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido: Integrity, Respect, Courage, Honor, Compassion, Sincerity, and Loyalty.”

When the event starts, only three virtues are available- the others are planned to come later.

Honor

This requires the player to score 100 objective defense kills in multiplayer or collect your dog tag five times in Warzone 2. Hardpoint will provide you plenty of opportunities to score objective defense kills.

Integrity

Integrity requires 15 wins in any multiplayer game mode or five Top 10 finishes in Warzone 2.

Sincerity

Sincerity can be completed by getting 50 kills using Battle Rage in multiplayer or completing five Assassination Contracts after hopping into Warzone 2.

Rewards

The ultimate reward for completing the Path of the Ronin is the crossbow. Each of the seven individual challenges will also have a reward but those are yet to be seen.

