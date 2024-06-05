Iconic MW2 weapon is “OP” one-shot beast in Warzone Season 4 and it’s not the KAR98K

There is an unusual weapon from Modern Warfare 2 that is proving to be pretty “broken” and “overpowered” in Warzone right now, and it’s going under the radar.

When it comes to getting ahead in Warzone, you don’t just have to use guns. Melee weapons like the Kalli Sticks, Riot Shield, and Tonfu have proven to be even more powerful than their bullet-firing counterparts at times.

They aren’t the only other options, though. There is also stuff like the Crossbow. The Modern Warfare 2 weapon was deemed to be totally “unusable” at the start of the Modern Warfare 3 cycle, but a secret buff in the Season 4 update has turned it into a “broken” and “overpowered” option on smaller maps.

Article continues after ad

Well, that’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal anyway, as he highlighted the MW2 weapon in his June 4 video.

“This thing is currently ridiculous because, for whatever reason, it is currently a one-shot guaranteed kill regardless of where you hit on the body if you put on the explosive ammo for it basically,” the YouTuber said. “This thing has no business being this consistent.”

Article continues after ad

As noted, it’s the Blastcap 20’ Bolts that do all the heavy lifting on this build. The explosive tip bolts are on a timer once they land on an enemy, however, it is pretty quick and “tough to fight against”.

Article continues after ad

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser

Optic: KR Minitac-40 Riser

Bolts: Blastcap 20’ Bolts

Wire: 28-strand cable

WhosImmortal did note, though, that the Crossbow is one of those higher skill gap weapons because if you miss, you’re probably going to be somewhat of a sitting duck for enemies. It has a slow reload time and you can only pack in one bolt at a time.

Sure, you may benefit from limited engagements on the bigger maps, but the Crossbow is also going to shine playing on Rebirth Island and smaller maps because you’ll get those close-range engagements that you’ll rarely miss from.