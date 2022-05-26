Warzone May 26 update patch notes: Stim nerf, Whitley & Type 11 buffs, anti-cheat update

Just one day after the Season 3 Reloaded update, Warzone developers have implemented another patch into the game, with certain weapon balancing changes and the long-awaited Stim Shot nerf finally arriving.

The Season 3 Reloaded update brought a number of huge changes to the game, with some huge weapon balancing shifts, a reduction in lobby player counts from 150 to 120, and huge changes to how players can redeploy and get back into the action.

That clearly wasn’t all, though, as another update a day later saw a few more tweaks arrive in Warzone, impacting how players play the game.

Here are the full patch notes for the May 26 update:

Warzone May 26 patch notes

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat

Update to the PC kernel-level driver detection systems and server-side security. Learn more about RICOCHET Anti-Cheat here.

Gameplay

Tactical Equipment



Stim Effect now removed when taking damage from Weapon attacks Slide Speed reduced by 40% Max Slide Time reduced from 1.9 to 1.3 seconds



Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Fast Travel Tac Map icons to not appear correctly in certain game modes.

Fixed the rarity label on various Blueprints, Calling Cards, and Charms.

Fixed an issue causing the H4 Blixen (VG) Submachine Gun to appear ingame under the wrong name.

Fixed an issue causing the “Enhanced Risk” Weapon Blueprint to not have the correct Gunsmith functionality.

Fixed an issue causing the Axial Arms 3x Reticle Challenge to not track correctly.

Fixed an issue causing the Swap Attachment options in the Gunsmith menu to not show the correct stat changes.

Weapons

Weapon Adjustments

The following changes went live with the initial release of Season Three Reloaded on May 25th, 2022.

