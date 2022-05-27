JGOD unveils “meta” Carl Gustaf Warzone loadout in Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone guru and YouTuber JGOD has revealed what he thinks is the best “meta” loadout for the new Carl Gustaf (H4 Blixen) SMG in Season 3 Reloaded.

Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update has arrived and it’s introduced a fast travel system to Caldera, a fresh game mode, and a range of balance changes.

Despite all of these exciting additions, it’s the brand new Carl Gustaf (H4 Blixen) SMG that’s stealing the spotlight, with players attempting to find the best loadout for the powerful weapon.

Of course, it’s never an easy task to identify which attachments are the strongest on new guns, so it’s often better to let an expert do the thinking for you.

Advertisement

Luckily, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has answers and has outlined the best “meta” loadout for the Carl Gustaf that pushes the weapon to its limits.

JGOD’s “meta” Carl Gustaf Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMX

Jonsson 9″ RMX Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Fleet

Fleet Perk1: Quick

When it comes to the Carl Gustaf or H4 Blixen, a lot of players are curious whether it can compete with the likes of the MP40, Owen Gun, and Welgun. Well, in JGOD’s opinion, the brand new SMG has a lot of potential and is a solid close to medium range weapon.

In his loadout above, JGOD focuses on maximizing the Carl Gustaf’s TTK and even enhances the gun’s damage range with his choice of barrel.

Advertisement

Read More: Modern Warfare 2 could have VR mode according to PlayStation Store listing

This means the weapon does carry more of a threat at medium range, making it a versatile and powerful choice on Caldera and Rebirth Island.

It’s worth noting that if you’re primarily playing Solos, it’s better to use the 36 Round Mag to maximize your TTK. However, in Trios and Quads, having the extra bullets is absolutely essential.

Keep in mind, you will want to run Overkill with this loadout as it allows you to run a Sniper or AR for long-range engagements.

In the current meta, we recommend the STG44 or the Cooper Carbine, as both give you the ability to beam down opponents at long range.

Advertisement

So, make sure to give this setup a try in one of your matches, and don’t be afraid to tweak it slightly to fit your playstyle.