All Warzone weapon codenames for blueprints

Warzone features 110 weapons that can be fully customized to the player’s liking. Each weapon in its respective class has its own code name that is specific to that weapon. These codenames are huge when it comes to weapon blueprints that can be purchased from the in-game store and when deciphering patch notes.

It’s unclear why codenames are used on these weapons, but it’s widely believed to be a licensing issue.

When buying a blueprint from the store or unlocking one from the Battle Pass the gun will be referred to by its codename. To make things easier for you we have compiled a list of all the weapon’s codenames for Warzone.

Assault Rifles

Sub Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Tactical Rifles

Marksman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Melee Weapons

Handguns

Launchers