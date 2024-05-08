“Pay to win” Warzone LMG blueprint makes seeing enemies even easier

This Modern Warfare 3 blueprint has taken the meta DG-58 LSW LMG and made it even more powerful in Warzone, with players calling it pay-to-win.

Over the years, there have been several Operator outfits and weapon blueprints that have been deemed “pay-to-win,” causing major issues. This includes the Gaia skin, which players spent months complaining about before it was nerfed, as well as the Doom shotgun that wreaked havoc when it was first released.

Now, the Bone Structure blueprint for the DG-58 has been deemed “pay-to-win” too, and players are starting to catch on to just how much this gun can help your gameplay.

The blueprint has been highlighted by a number of top players, including JoeWo, who showed that a large section of the weapon, particularly around the optic, is completely see-through, improving your visibility even when taking gunfights.

The Bone Structure blueprint can be found in the Spare Ribs bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, which is available for 1100 COD Points (approximately $9.99) in the store.

Fortunately, you can change up some of the attachments on this blueprint, which is why we suggest copying our best meta DG-58 loadout if you want to give this class a run:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : Wudi Long Barrel

: Wudi Long Barrel Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock : Recoil Reduction Buttplate

: Recoil Reduction Buttplate Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

The scale of the advantages provided by the Bone Structure blueprint don’t seem to be so wild that the Warzone devs, Raven Software, will be rushing to change it at all or nerf the skin, but it may now be on their minds when it comes to future blueprints.

One thing that they have had to rush to fix, though, is the reload glitch that has ruined matches for many after the Season 3 Reloaded update.