Deadly Modern Warfare 3 SMG revives Warzone’s Mac 10 meta

The Mac 10 was one of the most popular weapons in Warzone history when it was in the meta back during the Verdansk days, and ever since, players have been looking to recreate that type of gameplay with other submachine guns — and this loadout might just do the trick.

Back in Black Ops Cold War, the Mac 10 submachine gun wreaked havoc in both Verdansk and Rebirth Island, with a great rate of fire, steady handling, and great mobility. It really encapsulated a true do-it-all SMG.

While there have been some dominant subs since players don’t look at the short-range meta weapons quite as fondly as the Mac 10, and this gun class might just bring it back.

Article continues after ad

The best WSP Swarm was meta in the early days of Urzikstan, truly dominating the SMG class by some distance, but has since fallen to the wayside and down the pecking order.

However, put the following attachments on it, just like tcTekk has, and you can recreate the Mac 10 almost perfectly:

Article continues after ad

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : WSP Reckless 90 Long Barrel

: WSP Reckless 90 Long Barrel Stock : FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Ammunition : 9mm High Grain Rounds

: 9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 100 Round Drum

Obviously, the gun won’t be an exact like-for-like, but as the attachments are effective in improving range, recoil, and handling, as well as the 100 Round Drum of High Grain Rounds dealing more damage and across multiple enemies, you’ll be hard pushed to find many better SMG classes than this one.

Article continues after ad

With Treyarch working on the next Call of Duty, expected to release at the end of 2024, it’s very possible that they might bring back the actual Mac 10 to the game.

Leaks have hinted at a name of either Black Ops 6 or Black Ops Gulf War, but it is expected to follow the events of Black Ops Cold War, which may mean the most popular guns returning, as often happens in Call of Duty.

Combine that with the rumored return of Verdansk, and OG Warzone players may be in for an absolute treat to round out the year.