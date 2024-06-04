“Pay to win” MW3 blueprint gives off-meta SMG much-needed buff

One of the Season 4 weapon blueprints may start getting “pay to win” accusations soon as it makes one of the less popular SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 way better to use in Warzone.

The Warzone meta regularly changes, but one consistent is that you’ll almost always have a submachine gun as your secondary weapon, able to pull out hastily in close-quarters gunfights and beam your opponents, whether it’s regular BR on Urzikstan or resurgence on Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep.

If you’re looking to step away slightly from the Warzone meta weapons and try something different, though, the AMR9 could be a great pick — but you’ll need a certain blueprint to get the most out of it.

The Poisoned Caress BlackCell blueprint in the Season 4 Battle Pass can be unlocked by completing Sector 11, and there are two key changes that make it far better in Warzone than the standard AMR9.

Activision The Poisoned Caress BlackCell blueprint makes the AMR9 way better to use.

The first change is the iron sights: the regular AMR9 has very thick rounded iron sights that impede visibility, meaning if you want to use it seriously in Warzone, you’d likely want to put an optic on it.

With this blueprint, though, the iron sights are more reminiscent to former meta SMGs like the ISO 45, much cleaner and easier to use.

Not only that but in Warzone, you’re likely going to want to use an extended magazine, like the 50 Round Mag. This slows down reloads on the weapon, but with the Poisoned Caress BlackCell blueprint, reload speeds will be twice as fast, meaning you can get in and out of the action significantly quicker.

Whether the gun can challenge meta picks such as the best Superi 46 class is up for debate, but it is certainly a huge improvement on the base AMR9 and could make for a more fun pick for those looking to stray a little from the meta.