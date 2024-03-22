How to unlock JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The JAK Outlaw-277 kit has already made waves in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as it can do some serious damage, with many players calling it overpowered. After leaks showed just how powerful it was, the attachment is now in the game and just as prolific as everybody expected.

Fortunately, unlocking the JAK Outlaw-277 kit is pretty easy, and if you play regularly, you might even find yourself unlocking it without meaning to, as long as you know roughly what you should be doing.

All you have to do is complete five of the weekly challenges in Week 7 across either multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

Here’s what the challenges are:

MULTIPLAYER CHALLENGES ZOMBIES CHALLENGES WARZONE CHALLENGES Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with Iron Sights Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle Get 10 Special Zombies Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo) Get 20 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Handguns Get 250 Critical Kills with a Recommended Handgun In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms) Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills with a Sight equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Deadbolt Daiquiri is Active In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor) Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set to Single Fire mode Get 50 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle in Semi-Auto Fire mode In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town) Get 7 Operator Longshot Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Juggernog is Active In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches Get 15 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles Get 200 Kills in the Low Threat Zone with a Recommended Legendary (Orange) Weapon In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts Get 3 Operator Kills with one magazine 5 times with Recommended Snipers Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Sniper In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

Perhaps the easiest section to complete these challenges is in Warzone, as it is simply getting kills in certain parts of the map, rather than with specific weapons or attachments that you might not have unlocked yet, or using loot caches/contracts.

It’s also worth noting that you can complete five across any of the three — this could be one Warzone challenge, two in Zombies, and two in Multiplayer, or all five in Zombies if you so wish.

To make things easier, when you check through the challenges in-game, you can select to track them, meaning you can check on their progress in-game.

As the penultimate week of Season 2, once you’ve done this, you’ll also be one step closer to unlocking the Rotten Inferno camo.