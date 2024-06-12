How to get JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 & Warzone

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 3 is now live, and the JAK Scimitar conversion kit has been added with this week’s update. Here’s how to unlock the JAK Scimitar to use on the FJX Horus.

The second Aftermarket Part of Season 4 is now available, following on from the JAK Harbinger and JAK Requiem in Weeks 1 and 2. This time around, this new AMP transforms the FJX Horus into a slower-firing, more accurate weapon.

The main benefits of this AMP are its increased range, recoil control, and huge 60 Round Drum magazine. However, that does come with a hit to handling and mobility, effectively turning the FJX Horus into a high-capacity assault rifle.

Here’s how to get the Jak Scimitar conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone, and start dominating your lobbies with it as soon as possible.

How to unlock JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Activision The JAK Scimitar Kit transforms the FJX Horus into a high-capacity AR.

The JAK Scimitar Kit is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 4 Week 3. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Scimitar, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the FJX Horus in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll first need to reach level 18 on the MW3 SMG.

All MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Week 3 Challenges

Complete any five of the following Week 3 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 to get the JAK Scimitar conversion kit:

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 40 Operator Kills while moving with a recommended weapon Get 300 Kills while moving with a recommended weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West Region Get 20 Operator Kills while using a Completionist Camo equipped to a recommended weapon Get 100 Kills while using a Completionist Camo equipped to a recommended weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region Get 15 Operator Kills with Covert Sneakers equipped or Dead Silence active Get 15 Merc Kills with a Throwing Knife In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Southern Region Get 3 Operator Double Kills with the COR-45 or Renetti handguns Get 5 Rapid Kills 15 times with a recommended pistol In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Central Region Get 20 Operator Tactical Stance Kills with recommended Marksman Rifles Get 100 Tactical Stance Kills with recommended Marksman Rifles In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times Get 20 Operator Kills with a recommended Marksman Rifle or Battle Rifle while using 5 attachments. Get 100 Kills with a recommended Marksman Rifle or Battle Rifle while using 5 attachments In Warzone, complete 15 contracts Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 magazine five times with recommended LMGs Get 20 Kills with 1 magazine 10 times with recommended LMGs In Warzone, open 75 loot caches

